John Chayka Shares High Praise for Potential Future Maple Leaf Gavin McKenna

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a big draft ahead of them as they hold the first overall selection. This is the first year since 2016 that Toronto has had the first overall pick; they selected Auston Matthews that season.

Toronto will look to add another franchise player to build around in this 2026 draft. While that player is not set in stone, all sings point to Gavin McKenna being the guy that goes off the board first for Toronto.

Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka recently met with McKenna, having visited the projected top prospect at his home in Whitehorse. Chayka had high praise for him following their meeting.

Chayka Complementary of Gavin McKenna

Chayka spoke highly of McKenna when asked about him today at the NHL scouting combine: “He’s a small-town kid… Within that I think that there’s some real resolve around who he is, and what his career means to him and his family, and I find him impressive.”

The Maple Leafs GM went on to discuss the importance of the team evaluating players not just based on their talent, but on the people they are away from the rink. Chayka has stressed that building a strong culture in Toronto is a priority as he looks to help raise the standard of expectations.

McKenna appears to fit the bill when it comes to both points. Chayka not only complemented McKenna’s game on the ice, but emphasized his maturity as a young man who works hard for the family that has supported him throughout his journey in hockey.

When asked later about where the Maple Leafs are leaning with their selection, Chayka did not outright say that McKenna will be the pick. But, he stated the team will be drafting on a “best player available” philosophy. That would suggest McKenna is their target, considering the vast majority of draft rankings have him slated as the best player in this class.

McKenna has had an impressive career up to this point. He lit up the WHL during his time with the Medicine Hat Tigers, amassing 41 goals and 88 assists for 129 points in 56 games during his last season with the club. He transitioned to the college ranks this past year with Penn State, where he totaled 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games.

McKenna could be a Generational Talent

The Maple Leafs are in a perfect position when it comes to this new management having the foundation needed to enact a successful retooling process after a disappointing 25-26 season led to changes across the organization.

With the power in their hands to add McKenna to this team, he could be the piece needed to boast this Toronto team into a playoff contender once again. He may be that Mitch Marner replacement that Matthews has been looking for. This is ideal timing for the Maple Leafs with Matthews contract expiring in 2028.

Bottom line, McKenna is not a player Toronto should even think of passing on in order to draft on filling positional defensive need instead. And based on all accounts, he looks all but confirmed to be their pick in the future.