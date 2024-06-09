Maple Leafs’ $77 Million Forward ‘Doesn’t Want’ to Waive No-Movement Clause: Report

John Tavares, the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs doesn’t want to waive his no-movement clause, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports.

Tavares is entering the final year of the seven-year $77 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2018. The forward will earn $11 million in 2024-25, but he has been the subject of trade rumors following Toronto’s first-round loss in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

However, LeBrun reports that Tavares doesn’t want to waive his no-movement clause should he be asked to.

“Speaking of the Leafs, there’s been no conversation between them and John Tavares’ camp, led by agent Pat Brisson. But either way, should the Leafs ever ask, Tavares — a 2025 UFA with a full no-move clause — doesn’t want to waive to go anywhere,” LeBrun wrote in his article on The Athletic.

Tavares has the right to block any trade due to the no-movement clause in his contract, meaning he likely will be a member of the Maple Leafs next season.

Tavares Loves Playing for the Maple Leafs

Tavares was born and raised in the Greater Toronto Area and grew up a Maple Leafs fan, so when he signed in Toronto in 2018 it was a special moment for his family.

Not everyday you can live a childhood dream pic.twitter.com/YUTKdfMALl — John Tavares (@91Tavares) July 1, 2018

With Tavares being from the area, he says he loves playing for the Maple Leafs and believes he can play a key role in the team winning the Stanley Cup.

“I love playing here. It’s a remarkable place to play,” Tavares said, via Sportsnet. “And when I committed here six years ago, obviously I saw a tremendous amount of talent and an amazing hockey market and organization that’s fully committed to winning and doing whatever it can — and I still feel that way.

“Whether it’s (facing) defensive teams, physical teams, whatever’s required, I think we’ve certainly shown a lot of growth in those areas. Obviously, we still got to overcome some of the hurdles to get the job done — and that’s on us and on myself. But I think we’re right there,” Tavares added.

Last season, Tavares recorded 29 goals and 36 assists for 65 points in 80 regular season games. He added 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points in 7 playoff games.

Maple Leafs to Consider Everything This Offseason

After the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, fans called for major changes to the roster.

Speculation immediately started on potential trades involving Mitch Marner and Tavares. The speculation grew after Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said the front office is considering everything this summer.

“We do an analysis at the end of every season. We look at our team, we look forward and we look for ways to be better. We do that every year. In the past, I believe there are times where you talk about patience, and I still believe there are times where patience is the suitable call,” Shanahan said during a May 10 press conference.

“However, when you see patterns persist and the results don’t change, you have to adjust the way that you think about things. We will look at everything this summer, and we will consider everything this summer. All with the intention of the one thing we are here for, which is to make the Maple Leafs better and to win,” Shanahan continued.

The Maple Leafs do need Marner and Tavares to approve a trade due to the no-movement clause in their contract, so whether or not either of the forwards will be dealt is to be seen.