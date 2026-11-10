John Tavares Reflects on Emotional Return to Long Island

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares understands what hate is all about. He experienced it firsthand when he returned to Long Island after signing with the Leafs in 2018.

Tavares’ defection from the Islanders has come back to the forefront in light of Connor Hellebuyck’s exodus from Winnipeg. In particular, the New Jersey Devils are set to face the Jets on Tuesday night, with the Devils announcing that their starting netminder would not be on the ice for his return game.

For Jets fans, it’s just another insult on top of the betrayal.

But for Tavares, it’s a script that he’s seen play out in his own life. On February 28, 2019, Tavares returned to New York, where he had been the Islanders’ first-overall pick and team captain.

And the lovelost was evident.

John Tavares recalled the event in a recent conversation with The Athletic.

“I saw it when we were coming in on the bus. There was a lot of theatrics going on.”

Yes, there were signs, jersey burning, chants, and even stuff thrown on the ice like a rubber snake. All of those “theatrics” remain on Tavares’ mind to this day.

“It probably hits me more now than then, about just how crazy the night was,” Tavares said. “You recognize some of the things going on, but as best you can you just try to get in the flow of the game and compete and not focus on the things that are outside of your control.”

Perhaps the Devils feared the distraction would be too great for Connor Hellebuyck. Perhaps it was just a case of trying to win a hockey game by putting the craziness aside.

“It was definitely a different night than a regular regular-season game.”

Tavares’ comments underscore just how much the Connor Hellebuyck situation mirrors his own experience returning to Long Island.

Islanders Fans Got a Measure of Revenge in John Tavares Return Game

On the ice, the Islanders got a measure of revenge against Tavares and the Maple Leafs. The Isles won the game 6-1, with Tavares held pointless in the game.

That’s something that Jets fans would have wanted for themselves against Hellebuyck. But they won’t be getting it.

John Tavares wasn’t afraid of facing the music, much like Brady Tkachuk did earlier this season, or even Mitch Marner last year.

This time around, there will remain a loose end in this entire Hellebuyck conversation, one that Tavares did not leave hanging.

Things Drastically Changed in Toronto’s Favor

Unlike Hellebuyck or Tkachuk, John Tavares left New York via free agency. It wasn’t like Tavares wanted to skip town two years into an eight-year deal.

And as the former Islanders and Maple Leafs captain noted, it wasn’t really in the cards. It was Toronto drastically changing things after a meeting with the club.

“When I got to free agency, things really drastically changed. It wasn’t something that I was thinking about or planning. I think I was just trying to be very thorough and make sure that the decision I made was the right one for me and the rest of my career and the trajectory it was going to take it on.”

The Maple Leafs reportedly won John Tavares over in a meeting ahead of July 1, 2018. And, well, the rest is history.

There’s no telling what would have happened if the Maple Leafs had never signed Tavares. Perhaps that’s the case is some alternate universe. But in this one, it seems the 36-year-old will eventually ride off into the sunset wearing the Blue and White.