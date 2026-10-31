Maple Leafs Willing to Pull Off Another Blockbuster, Chayka Says

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been open about looking to pull off another major deal. The focus has been on the team’s blue line, particularly with injuries seriously affecting the team’s continuity.

That said, Leafs GM John Chayka has been open about the possibility of looking to add a major defensive piece.

But as insider David Pagnotta reported, Chayka isn’t going to shy away from pulling off another blockbuster move.

“When he (Chayka) was asked… ‘Are you willing to pull off another blockbuster like the Knies-Marchenko deal?’ And he just bluntly said yes.”

Now, the comments don’t necessarily mean that something is imminent. But one does have to wonder if, given the superstar trade requests still out there, the Maple Leafs would be willing to dip their toes into those waters?

Well, Pagnotta references the Simon Edvinsson situation. The notable insider pointed out that the Leafs have kicked the tires on Edvinsson. However, making that trade happen won’t be easy. The price tag on the 23-year-old blueliner won’t come cheap, and, well, if that’s going to happen, it will cost Toronto a pretty penny.

Pagnotta Reveals What He Thinks Simon Edvinsson Would Cost Toronto

When digging deeper into the Simon Edvinsson discussion, Pagnotta revealed what he believed the Maple Leafs would have to surrender for the Red Wings defenseman.

And the purported price tag won’t sound too good to Leafs fans.

“I’m curious to see what assets they may have available. I know they poked on Edvinsson… If they go in that direction, it’s going to cost you Easton Cowan plus.”

Would Chayka seriously consider moving Cowan for Edvinsson?

Well, that depends on whether the organization sees a bigger need, and by extension, a bigger benefit in having Edvinsson on the roster at the expense of Edvinsson.

The situation, nevertheless, wouldn’t be so straightforward. It’s worth pointing out that Edvinsson needs a new contract. And because of that, pulling off this deal would make it truly challenging for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs Need to Focus on Dollar-In, Dollar-Out Deals

As much as Maple Leafs fans would love to see a guy like Simon Edvinsson in the blue and white, even at the expense of Easton Cowan, the bottom line is that the biggest hurdle facing such a deal is the team’s cap space.

The Kirill Marchenko deal brought to light the little-known “tagging” rule. The rule states that teams cannot commit more than the cap space allotted in future seasons.

As such, the Leafs not only face a potential cap crunch this season, but also next year as well.

At the moment, the Maple Leafs have $1.6 million in artificially created cap space. That’s due to the three contracts the team currently has on LTIR.

While that’s all right, it’s not going to be nearly enough to get Edvinsson on the team. The rearguard will likely target double digits on his next deal, making that potential AAV virtually impossible to fit without massive roster surgery.

Perhaps, as Pagnotta hinted, moving Morgan Rielly might make sense.

But that’s not something easy for the club to make happen.