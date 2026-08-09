Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Former Canadiens Forward to PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs brought in many new players this offseason, and it makes sense when noting how poorly their 2025-26 season went. Although they have multiple newcomers, it is still possible that they could invite a player to their training camp on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

Due to this, the Maple Leafs are now being recommended to take a chance on an interesting free agent forward with a PTO.

In a recent article for The Leafs Nation, Jon Steitzer urged the Maple Leafs to bring in forward Jonathan Drouin on a PTO.

“I’m sure this won’t be the only suggestion I make about PTOs in August, but the name I’m considering today is Jonathan Drouin,” Steitzer wrote. “Drouin has had his moments over his career. When he’s played on the right line, he’s been able to step up and put together some respectable seasons. The Leafs’ top nine potentially has options that could fit for Drouin.”

When noting that the Maple Leafs could use another forward, it is understandable that Drouin is being viewed as a potential PTO fit for the Original Six club. He would be an interesting player for the Maple Leafs to take a gamble on, and this is especially so when looking at his past seasons.

Jonathan Drouin Could Bounce Back With the Maple Leafs If Given the Chance

The 2025-26 season was undoubtedly a tough year for Drouin. In 64 games split between the New York Islanders and the St. Louis Blues, he posted four goals and 24 points. As a result of this, the 2013 third-overall pick was bought out by St. Louis earlier this summer.

Although Drouin had a down year in 2025-26, it is fair to wonder if he could bounce back if given the chance to play on a team like the Maple Leafs. During the 2024-25 season with the Colorado Avalanche, he was nearly a point-per-game player, posting 11 goals and 37 points in 43 games. This was after he scored 19 goals and set career highs with 37 assists and 56 points in 79 games for the Avalanche in 2023-24.

These seasons were not very long ago, so Drouin could have the potential to turn things around if given another opportunity. He also recorded 53 points during both the 2016-17 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the 2018-19 campaign with the Montreal Canadiens.

Due to his past success, there would be no harm in the Maple Leafs taking a chance on him with a PTO. This is especially so when noting that they could simply release him from it if they felt he wasn’t a fit.

Which Other Free Agent Forwards Should the Maple Leafs Consider Signing to a PTO Besides Drouin?

Drouin is not the only interesting remaining UFA forward who could make sense for the Maple Leafs to take a chance on with a PTO. A few remaining UFAs that could be good PTO targets for Toronto include Patrik Laine, David Perron, Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, and Reilly Smith. Two former Maple Leafs are also still available in Michael Bunting and James van Riemsdyk.

With that, the Maple Leafs have plenty of players to consider taking a chance on with a PTO. It will be interesting to see if they end up bringing in Drouin or another forward on a PTO for training camp from here.