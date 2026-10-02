NHL Rumors: 3 Toronto Maple Leafs Who Could Be Traded Next This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a blockbuster trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this week.

The Maple Leafs traded Matthew Knies, Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Kirill Marchenko, Miles Wood, and Elvis Merzlikins. This was a major move for Toronto, but could they have more on the way?

The possibility of the Maple Leafs continuing to shake up their roster this season should not be ruled out. Because of this, let’s look at three players who Toronto could trade next after moving on from Knies.

Dakota Joshua

Dakota Joshua is currently on long-term injured reserve for Toronto due to an abdominal injury. Although this is the case, it is fair to wonder if he could be a player who ends up being dealt at some point later this season. Moving on from his $3.25 million cap hit could benefit Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have a surplus of bottom-six forwards, so it could make sense for them to try to find a new home for Joshua this season. The 30-year-old could generate some interest from teams, too. This is because he is a big forward who has had some past success.

In 55 games last season for Toronto, Joshua posted 10 goals, 18 points, and 195 hits.

Miles Wood

The Maple Leafs may have just acquired Wood from Columbus, but he could be another trade candidate to watch. During a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared that he believed Toronto tried to trade Wood the same day that they acquired him from the Blue Jackets.

This makes sense, as the Maple Leafs already have several bottom-six forwards. Furthermore, Wood has a $2.5 million cap hit through 2028-29. With this, it would be understandable if Toronto continued to look to trade him this campaign.

In 54 games last season for the Blue Jackets, Wood recorded eight goals, 14 points, and 63 hits.

Philippe Myers

The Maple Leafs recently placed Philippe Myers on waivers. After clearing waivers, he was sent down to the AHL to the Toronto Marlies. Due to this, it would make sense if Toronto looked to find Myers a new home.

Myers could be the kind of depth defenseman that the Maple Leafs include in a multi-player trade. However, it also could make sense for Toronto to flip him for a late-round pick to give him a fresh start elsewhere.

In 39 games last season for the Maple Leafs, Myers recorded two assists, 51 blocks, 55 hits, and a minus-10 rating.