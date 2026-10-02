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NHL Rumors: 3 Toronto Maple Leafs Who Could Be Traded Next This Season

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Toronto Maple Leafs v Florida Panthers
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SUNRISE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Dakota Joshua #81 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal alongside Nicolas Roy #55 against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena on December 02, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a blockbuster trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this week.

The Maple Leafs traded Matthew Knies, Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Kirill Marchenko, Miles Wood, and Elvis Merzlikins. This was a major move for Toronto, but could they have more on the way?

The possibility of the Maple Leafs continuing to shake up their roster this season should not be ruled out. Because of this, let’s look at three players who Toronto could trade next after moving on from Knies.

Dakota Joshua

Toronto Maple Leafs v San Jose Sharks
GettySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Dakota Joshua #81 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dmitry Orlov #9 of the San Jose Sharks go for the puck during the first period at SAP Center on April 02, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dakota Joshua is currently on long-term injured reserve for Toronto due to an abdominal injury. Although this is the case, it is fair to wonder if he could be a player who ends up being dealt at some point later this season. Moving on from his $3.25 million cap hit could benefit Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have a surplus of bottom-six forwards, so it could make sense for them to try to find a new home for Joshua this season. The 30-year-old could generate some interest from teams, too. This is because he is a big forward who has had some past success.

In 55 games last season for Toronto, Joshua posted 10 goals, 18 points, and 195 hits.

Miles Wood

Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: Martin Fehérváry #42 of the Washington Capitals and Miles Wood #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck during the first period of the game at Capital One Arena on November 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs may have just acquired Wood from Columbus, but he could be another trade candidate to watch. During a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared that he believed Toronto tried to trade Wood the same day that they acquired him from the Blue Jackets.

This makes sense, as the Maple Leafs already have several bottom-six forwards. Furthermore, Wood has a $2.5 million cap hit through 2028-29. With this, it would be understandable if Toronto continued to look to trade him this campaign.

In 54 games last season for the Blue Jackets, Wood recorded eight goals, 14 points, and 63 hits.

Philippe Myers

Toronto Maple Leafs v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 08: Philippe Myers #51 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in action during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs recently placed Philippe Myers on waivers. After clearing waivers, he was sent down to the AHL to the Toronto Marlies. Due to this, it would make sense if Toronto looked to find Myers a new home.

Myers could be the kind of depth defenseman that the Maple Leafs include in a multi-player trade. However, it also could make sense for Toronto to flip him for a late-round pick to give him a fresh start elsewhere.

In 39 games last season for the Maple Leafs, Myers recorded two assists, 51 blocks, 55 hits, and a minus-10 rating.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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NHL Rumors: 3 Toronto Maple Leafs Who Could Be Traded Next This Season

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