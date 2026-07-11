Maple Leafs Linked to Intriguing Young Forward in Bold Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to acquire a star young forward to bolster their lineup.

Toronto has been active this offseason, overhauling its roster after last year’s disappointment. Although the forward group looks likely set, the team still could make a bold trade.

NHL analyst Mike Gould of DailyFaceoff linked the Maple Leafs to trading for Seattle Kraken young center Shane Wright.

“Toronto still doesn’t have much of a pipeline down the middle. Matthews only has two more years on his contract, John Tavares is 35 years old, and the Maple Leafs don’t possess their next two first-round draft picks, holding only Colorado’s 2027 first-rounder. They were extremely fortunate to land McKenna, and considering the precarious position ex-GM Brad Treliving left them in, their only real path forward is to double down on the core they already have,” Gould wrote.

“For whatever reason, we’ve heard plenty to suggest that both Treliving and Chayka have discussed trades involving young winger Matthew Knies, who is signed through 2031 at a reasonable $7.75-million cap hit. But wouldn’t it make more sense to make a move to add a player in the same age range to create something of a succession plan in case things continue to go south? It seems natural to bring in an Ontario boy with more than enough versatility to slide cleanly into Toronto’s forward group — but, ahem, only if the price is Wright.”

Wright could be a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs and add some more youth to the lineup. Wright hasn’t panned out as the fourth overall pick and could use a change of scenery, and playing in Toronto could spark him.

The 22-year-old recorded 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points last season.

How Would Wright Fit Into Maple Leafs?

If Toronto were to go out and acquire Wright, he’d add some more youth and speed to the lineup.

The Maple Leafs would likely have to part ways with a first-round pick and possibly a prospect or two. But Wright can be the team’s future long-term answer as the second-line center.

Although Toronto is likely to use John Tavares as the second-line center, Wright can play there if needed and can take over next season if he plays well.

Wright could also play alongside someone like Easton Cowan to be part of a fast, youth lineup and add some spark and energy.

If the price is right, Wright does make a lot of sense for the Maple Leafs.

Wright is entering the final year of his entry-level deal.

Toronto’s Active Offseason

The Maple Leafs failed to make the playoffs last year, and Toronto ended up firing their head coach and GM.

Now, after hiring John Chayka as GM, the Maple Leafs have completely overhauled their roster. Toronto’s notable offseason moves are as follows:

Win the draft lottery, select Gavin McKenna first overall.

Trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers for Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae, 2026 3rd-round pick.

Sign-and-trade for Darren Raddysh, eight-year, $68M deal.

Trade Ersson to the Senators for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Trade Brandon Carlo to the Blues for 73rd and 76th overall picks in 2026 NHL Draft.

Deals Nick Robertson to the Penguins for a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Sign Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21M deal.

Signs Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8M deal.

Inks Colton Sissons to a two-year, $8.5M deal.

Sign Teddy Blueger to a two-year, $5M deal.

Signs Brandon Duhaime to a three-year, $7.8M deal.

Sign Zack MacEwen to a two-year, $1.75M deal.

Acquire Nick Paul from Lightning for Dennis Hildeby, 2028 3rd, and 2027 4th.

Sign Gavin McKenna to ELC.

Signs Emil Andrae to a two-year, $3.1 million deal.

The Maple Leafs are $2.75 million over the cap.