$20 Million Goalie Has Maple Leafs on His No-Trade List: Report

Linus Ullmark, a goalie for the Boston Bruins has the Toronto Maple Leafs on his no-trade list, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Ullmark is one of the top goalies available this offseason, as the Bruins netminder is entering the final year of the four-year $20 million deal he signed with Boston in 2021. With Jeremy Swayman taking over as the starting goalie, Ullmark is expected to be traded.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to Ullmark in a potential trade, but that won’t be an option as Pagnotta reports that he has put Toronto on his 15-team no-trade list.

“There is a growing belief that Ullmark will find a new home within the next two weeks… Sweeney is expected to escalate some those other trade talks as early today, though it is unclear how many teams remain in the hunt,” Pagnotta wrote.

“As I mentioned on NHL Network on Wednesday, the Ottawa Senators pushed for Ullmark during the season and have recently circled back in a big way, while the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes are three other teams weighing their goaltending options. The Leafs are not in the mix for Ullmark, though, as Toronto is on his no-trade list,” Pagnotta added.

Ullmark negotiated a no-trade clause in his contract, which allows him to block a deal to 15 teams and he has decided to put Toronto on that list.

Ullmark went 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He also started two games in the playoffs against Toronto and had a 3.90 GAA and a .886 SV%.

What Other Goalies Could the Maple Leafs be Interested in?

With Ullmark putting the Maple Leafs on his no-trade list, Toronto will have to look at adding a different goalie.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to several goalies like Laurent Brossoit, Anthony Stolarz, and Cam Talbot.

Toronto is expected to let Ilya Samsonov leave in free agency and add another goalie to form a tandem with Joseph Woll. However, Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving said the offseason focus is getting a top goalie.

“I believe in Joe as a goaltender. We have to support Joe. Ilya’s contract is up, but we certainly have to try to put ourselves in a position where we don’t have the second-best goaltender in each of these series,” Treliving said.

Free agency is set to open on July 1 when Toronto will likely sign a goalie.

Ullmark Could be Traded to Ottawa

With Ullmark putting Toronto on his no-trade list, his market has been limited even more.

However, Pagnotta reports that the Ottawa Senators have been engaged in trade talks with the Bruins for Ullmark. The insider also says that despite Ottawa being on Ullmark’s no-trade list, he would waive it to go to the Senators.

“Ottawa is also believed to be on his list, but two separate sources have told me he would accept a trade to the Senators if a deal between the two teams is finalized,” Pagnotta wrote.

“Talks between the Bruins and Senators are ongoing, but Boston is not interested in taking back Joonas Korpisalo in a trade – Korpisalo has four more years left on his contract and comes with a $4 million cap hit – and Ottawa GM Steve Staios will need to be creative if he wants to land Ullmark or another No. 1 netminder,” Pagnotta added.

As Pagnotta wrote, Ottawa has been determined to land a starting goalie and Ullmark is their preference.