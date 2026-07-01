Maple Leafs Lose 14-Goal Scorer to Eastern Rival in Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs saw forward Matias Maccelli leave the team in free agency.

Maccelli was set to be an RFA, but Toronto opted not to extend him a qualifying offer of $4.1 million to retain his rights. That meant he became an unrestricted free agent after just one season in Toronto.

After one year in Toronto, Maccelli signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the New York Islanders, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Maple Leafs acquired Maccelli in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2027 from the Utah Mammoth. The pick could have become a second-round pick in 2029 if the Maple Leafs qualified for the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs and Maccelli scored 51 points, yet neither happened.

However, Toronto still paid a reasonable price to acquire Maccelli, but he didn’t fit in with the Maple Leafs. He ended up recording 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points in 71 games this season with the Maple Leafs and was a healthy scratch at times.

So, Maccelli now goes to the Islanders and should have a middle-six role with New York and add some secondary scoring.

More to come.