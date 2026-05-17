Maple Leafs-Oilers Trade Idea Shuffles Problem Contracts

One of the latest NHL rumors swirling around was the purported Maple Leafs-Oilers trade involving defensemen Darnell Nurse and Morgan Rielly. At face value, the swap seems ludicrous.

But upon closer inspection, this move could shuffle problem contracts around for both sides.

The Oilers want to clear cap space by moving Nurse’s $9.25 million cap hit. The Maple Leafs want to get Rielly out the door and give him a fresh start. Plus, there’s another problematic contract that needs a new home: Anthony Stolarz.

As such, this Maple Leafs-Oilers trade idea could ultimately give both teams an opportunity to get a couple of players a fresh start, while potentially addressing key issues.

Here’s what this mock trade could look like:

Maple Leafs get:

Darnell Nurse, D

2026 second-round pick

Oilers get:

Morgan Rielly, D

Anthony Stolarz, G

This Maple Leafs-Oilers trade idea depends on a couple of things. Firstly, both Rielly and Nurse have no-trade clauses. So, both players would have to agree to the move.

Second, Stolarz has a 16-team no-trade clause. If the Oilers are on that list, the 32-year-old netminder would have to agree to the deal.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Oilers would part with a second-round pick since the Leafs would be picking up the entire tab of Nurse’s contract for the next four years.

Maple Leafs-Oilers Trade a Potential Minefield

This proposed Maple Leafs-Oilers trade could be a minefield for both teams. Both sides would be taking on veteran defensemen with four years left on their respective deals. While Rielly has a lower cap hit, $7.5 million, it’s not chump change. And with the Oilers tight against the cap, it could get in the way down the line.

Also, Stolarz is far from a sure thing. His injury history could get in the way, making him an expensive gamble. The current Leafs’ netminder will have a four-year contract kicking in next season. And while his cap hit is $3.75 million, Edmonton still has Tristan Jarry on the books for two more seasons at $5.375 million.

As such, tying up over $9 million on two iffy goalies could be enough to tank this Maple Leafs-Oilers trade idea. But then again, Edmonton doesn’t have many goaltending options this summer. Connor Ingram will be a UFA, and Jarry, well, he hasn’t exactly been dominant. That’s why the Oilers will be looking to find a suitable option to provide stability in the crease.

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Why This Trade Could Work Out

Unless the Oilers’ second-round pick turns into a superstar, this Maple Leafs-Oilers trade idea could work well for both teams.

If both Rielly and Nurse rejuvenate their games, they could become highly productive, impactful top-pairing blueliners.

As for Stolarz, if he can stay healthy and start about 30 to 35 games, he could become a solid tandem partner for Jarry. Stolarz has a Stanley Cup ring from his time with the Florida Panthers. In Toronto, Stolarz played well enough during last year’s playoffs against the Ottawa Senators.

This trade idea does not necessarily alleviate either team from onerous contracts. At least, it shifts the weight around, potentially finding value in otherwise stagnant situations at the moment.

There’s always the risk that this Maple Leafs-Oilers deal blows up spectacularly. But the Leafs’ new GM, John Chayka, and the desperation on Edmonton’s part to do something could be enough to make a swap like this actually happen.