Maple Leafs’ Blankenburg PTO Could Be Bigger Than It Looks

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed UFA defenseman Nick Blankenburg to a Professional Tryout (PTO) on Saturday.

So, nothing to write home about, right?

Well, not so fast.

The move isn’t necessarily meant to send shockwaves throughout Maple Leafs Nation. In fact, the move may barely register on the radar screen. And that’s why the move, overall, could be much more important than it looks.

On the whole, adding Blankenburg is all about depth. He doesn’t factor into the team’s main blueline group at all. If everyone is healthy, Blankenburg could be a seventh defenseman at best. In reality, he’s more like an eighth defenseman, or even a strong addition to the Marlies.

But that assessment hinges on one crucial factor: If everyone is healthy.

That’s precisely where everything stands with Chris Tanev. The 36-year-old has yet to receive medical clearance to play. And if he can’t go, the Leafs will be looking for another defenseman.

That’s where Blankenburg comes into the picture.

No, he won’t replace Tanev in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. But he does come with a very interesting skill set.

The 28-year-old is a puck-moving, right-shot blueliner who can play both sides of the ice. That’s going to be valuable, especially given how Toronto doesn’t exactly have a wealth of organizational depth on the back end.

Blankenburg Will Solve a Problem Maple Leafs Had Last Season

When Chris Tanev suddenly went down last season, the Maple Leafs really didn’t have a solution for the problem. The team tried to make up the difference by spreading out Tanev’s workload, but that hardly served to patch the holes in the ship.

This season, it seems that John Chayka is taking a more proactive approach. Should injuries become an issue, having someone like Blankenburg around would soften the blow. While the undrafted blueliner won’t be a panacea for Toronto, it’s at least comforting to know that he could step in and do the type of job that Troy Stecher did.

Because of the situation Toronto was facing, the organization plucked Stecher from waivers. The move worked out pretty well in the end. Stecher filled a massive hole with solid, if unspectacular play.

That’s what the Maple Leafs could expect from Blankenburg. However, his path to the team may be a bit more complicated than Stecher’s.

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Leafs Don’t Have Roster Space for Blankenburg

The biggest issue with bringing Blankenburg into the fold is the fact that there isn’t a roster spot available for him. The Maple Leafs have maxed out their 50 total NHL contracts. As such, there will have to be a move to clear a roster spot for the former Colorado Avalanche.

As for who that player could be, who knows? There should be more clarity as camp winds down. The Leafs will surely cut players and place others on waivers. And that’s where a roster spot could open for Blankenburg.

If anything, there might be a handshake deal between the Maple Leafs and Blankenburg. Once a spot opens up, the team can go ahead and sign him.

On the whole, Toronto made a great move. The only question will be if Blankenburg can stick around the entire season. The Leafs will certainly need him.