Maple Leafs Chris Tanev’s 2026-27 Season Is Still in Limbo

The Toronto Maple Leafs are counting on shutdown defenseman Chris Tanev returning to the lineup in 2026-27.

However, Tanev is far from a sure thing as training camp looks to get started.

In a recent interview in The Toronto Star, Toronto’s veteran blueliner discussed his situation. He described his current status, highlighting how uncertainty is currently clouding his future.

“We still have to check some boxes with the doctors. But the plan is for me to be out there day one of camp.”

That doesn’t sound like a guy who’s ready to hit the ground running. If anything, it sounds that doctors are still uncertain about Chris Tanev’s health moving forward.

Tanev essentially missed all of last season, playing just 11 games. He dealt with concussion, groin, and core muscle issues, culminating in season-ending surgery.

As Tanev noted, he tried to get back into the lineup, but it just wasn’t possible.

“For the doctors it was probably pretty easy. It was like, ‘You need surgery.’ But for me it was tough,” Tanev said. “I was trying to rehab and get back to a place where I could potentially help the team if we did make playoffs. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

It was certainly a tough blow, and it was one that helped doom the Maple Leafs season in 2025-26.

Chris Tanev Injuries Not Really a Surprise

When the Maple Leafs signed Tanev to a six-year deal in 2024, immediate questions were raised regarding his long injury history.

One of the first reactions was just how difficult it would be for Chris Tanev to stay healthy enough to ride out the contract.

After a great first season, reality seems to have hit Tanev and the Maple Leafs. While there’s still hope that the 36-year-old can put a nightmare season behind him, more questions than answers are floating around.

What would happen if doctors don’t feel that Tanev is really ready to get back on the ice? What would that do to the Maple Leafs’ plans moving forward?

Toronto doesn’t really have anyone to replace Chris Tanev. His absence was truly noticeable this past season. And another year without him could make it challenging for the team to remain competitive in the Atlantic Division.

At the end of the day, Tanev may become an expensive one-year experiment.

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Maple Leafs Have to Weigh Their Options

Of course, the ideal scenario would be to have doctors clear Tanev and see him get back to his usual self.

But if he can’t, the Maple Leafs will have to weigh their options. If Chris Tanev lands on LTIR, the organization could dip into his $4.5 million cap hit and potentially figure out a solution.

That’s easier said than done. Perhaps the Leafs look to find an internal solution, considering there is even one, and try to plug the gap that way.

Otherwise, the solution could be to suck it up and hope that the current blue line is deep enough to withstand another year without Tanev.

If Chris Tanev ultimately can’t play, the Maple Leafs will be in the market for another defenseman. And that situation could open the door for another major trade.