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Maple Leafs Head Coach Announces Starting Goalie Ahead of Matchup vs. Predators

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Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Montréal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on September 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

One of the games slated for tonight’s NHL schedule is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators. The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back from their loss to the Ottawa Senators last Saturday.

Leafs head coach Jim Hiller appears to be riding the hot hand, particularly with his decision for tonight’s starting goaltender. New addition Sergei Bobrovsky, although playing well, has not been able to earn his first victory in a Leafs uniform.

Anthony Stolarz, meanwhile, looked great in his start against the New York Islanders last week. That game saw the Leafs earn a 3-2 victory, and Stolarz’s first win of the season between the pipes.

 

Maple Leafs Goaltender Anthony Stolarz Confirmed to Start Against the Nashville Predators

New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 30: Emil Heineman #51 of the New York Islanders scores a shorthanded goal against Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena on September 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Following this morning’s optional skate, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller confirmed the team’s starting goalie for tonight’s game.

According to journalist David Alter of Ozoon, Anthony Stolarz will be starting for the Leafs despite Sergei Bobrovsky taking part in the optional skate.

“Jim Hiller confirms Anthony Stolarz will start tonight,” Alter wrote on X.

“Bobrovsky is out on the ice late. With Stolarz not skating, suggests he is projected starter for tonight against NSH,” Alter wrote earlier.

Hiller announced that Anthony Stolarz will be in net for the Leafs’ matchups against the visiting Nashville Predators. It marks his second start of the season.

Toronto aims to get back on track after falling to 1-2 to start the 2026-27 NHL season.

Stay tuned for more!

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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Maple Leafs Head Coach Announces Starting Goalie Ahead of Matchup vs. Predators

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