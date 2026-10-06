Maple Leafs Head Coach Announces Starting Goalie Ahead of Matchup vs. Predators

One of the games slated for tonight’s NHL schedule is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators. The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back from their loss to the Ottawa Senators last Saturday.

Leafs head coach Jim Hiller appears to be riding the hot hand, particularly with his decision for tonight’s starting goaltender. New addition Sergei Bobrovsky, although playing well, has not been able to earn his first victory in a Leafs uniform.

Anthony Stolarz, meanwhile, looked great in his start against the New York Islanders last week. That game saw the Leafs earn a 3-2 victory, and Stolarz’s first win of the season between the pipes.

Maple Leafs Goaltender Anthony Stolarz Confirmed to Start Against the Nashville Predators

Following this morning’s optional skate, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller confirmed the team’s starting goalie for tonight’s game.

According to journalist David Alter of Ozoon, Anthony Stolarz will be starting for the Leafs despite Sergei Bobrovsky taking part in the optional skate.

“Jim Hiller confirms Anthony Stolarz will start tonight,” Alter wrote on X.

“Bobrovsky is out on the ice late. With Stolarz not skating, suggests he is projected starter for tonight against NSH,” Alter wrote earlier.

Hiller announced that Anthony Stolarz will be in net for the Leafs’ matchups against the visiting Nashville Predators. It marks his second start of the season.

Toronto aims to get back on track after falling to 1-2 to start the 2026-27 NHL season.

Stay tuned for more!