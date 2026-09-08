Maple Leafs Could Get Unexpected Leverage from Gavin McKenna

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have just found their best argument for keeping Auston Matthews in Toronto.

No, it isn’t another big free-agent signing.

It isn’t a blockbuster trade.

It’s Gavin McKenna.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft arrives in Toronto with enormous expectations, but he also gives the Maple Leafs something they haven’t really had since Mitch Marner left: the possibility of another young, elite offensive player growing alongside Matthews. McKenna dominated at every level before reaching the NHL, including a 51-point freshman season at Penn State.

If that talent translates immediately, the implications for Matthews could be enormous.

Matthews has two seasons remaining on his current contract, and his long-term future remains uncertain. He has already acknowledged that he can’t predict what will happen when his current deal expires.

That’s where McKenna could change everything.

The Maple Leafs could suddenly give Matthews something he hasn’t had in years: another star capable of sharing the offensive burden.

And that might be enough to convince him that staying in Toronto is still the best option.

McKenna Could Keep the Maple Leafs Relevant for Years

The biggest benefit of Gavin McKenna becoming a star wouldn’t necessarily be what he does for the Maple Leafs this season.

It would be what he does for them five years from now.

If McKenna develops into the player Toronto believes he can become, the Maple Leafs suddenly have the foundation for another generation of elite offense. Matthews wouldn’t have to carry that responsibility alone.

That’s the key.

Toronto could build around both players rather than asking Matthews to remain the unquestioned centerpiece of everything the franchise does.

And eventually, the dynamic could change.

Matthews could gradually move into the role John Tavares currently occupies — still an elite player, still incredibly important, but no longer expected to be the sole face of the franchise. McKenna could become the player who drives the next era.

That wouldn’t diminish Matthews.

It could actually make his decision to stay much easier.

Why leave Toronto if the organization can show him that the next great Maple Leafs team is already taking shape?

If he thrives, Toronto won’t simply have a replacement for Matthews waiting in the wings.

It could have a reason for Matthews to stay.

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Toronto Has More Talent Than Matthews Would Find Elsewhere

There’s another part of this equation that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Matthews isn’t just playing for the Maple Leafs.

He’s playing on a roster that could give him an opportunity to play alongside some of the best offensive talent in the NHL.

William Nylander is still there. Tavares remains productive. McKenna is coming. Matthew Knies is developing. And Toronto has continued adding talent around its core.

That’s a pretty strong collection of weapons.

NHL.com already projects McKenna to have opportunities alongside Matthews, Nylander or Tavares, while noting that Toronto has six players ranked among its top 100 fantasy options for 2026-27.

Matthews simply isn’t guaranteed to find that kind of environment if he leaves.

There are exceptions, of course.

A team like the Colorado Avalanche could provide him with elite talent and a legitimate opportunity to compete for a championship. But there aren’t many destinations where Matthews could realistically go and immediately find a better collection of offensive talent around him.

That’s where the Maple Leafs have some unexpected leverage.

If McKenna becomes the superstar everyone expects him to be, Toronto can sell Matthews on something much bigger than loyalty.

It can sell him on the future.

Matthews could remain the veteran star while McKenna becomes the next face of the franchise.

And if the Maple Leafs can convince him that those two players can lead Toronto together, walking away suddenly becomes a much more difficult decision.

McKenna doesn’t just give Toronto another elite player.

He could give the Maple Leafs their strongest argument yet for keeping Matthews.