Maple Leafs Fans Should Be Excited about McKenna After This

Toronto Maple Leafs fans should be absolutely giddy after seeing the moves phenom Gavin McKenna has been pulling off in practice.

McKenna showed off some sick moves at a recent practice, making the players around him look like pylons.

Check it out:

McKenna showing off his elite playmaking ability alongside Logan Stankoven and Berkly Catton 😮‍💨 🎥: Kaivohockey / IG#Leafsforever https://t.co/G2eGG1fS1Q pic.twitter.com/cJVZmAK357 — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) July 21, 2026

The moves show McKenna working out with Berkly Catton and Logan Stankoven, who aren’t exactly pushovers. As for the poor goalie, well, he gets a pass, as who can stop such a wicked shot?

Here’s another look at another play from a distinct session:

Another angle of a McKenna snipe from a separate practice 👀 🎥: Kaviohockey / IG#leafsforever https://t.co/8ailfJJpOK pic.twitter.com/WdaUNK7xnI — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) July 21, 2026

Of course, things will be very different for McKenna once he faces real NHL defensemen. But it’s tantalizing to see him pull off such moves. The previews offer hope for Maple Leafs fans of what could be a fantastic 2026-27 season.

McKenna Could Shatter Maple Leafs Rookie Scoring Record

Gavin McKenna could have a Maple Leafs record in his sights for this upcoming season. Assuming he plays all 84 games, he could very well have a chance at setting the team mark for most points by a rookie.

The record currently belongs to team captain Auston Matthews, who notched 40 goals and 69 points in his first campaign in 2016-17.

Now, it’s unclear whether McKenna might have a chance at topping the 40-goal mark. The Leafs’ first-overall pick isn’t exactly known as a high-end goal scorer like Matthews was. But McKenna might just be able to top Mitch Marner’s record of 42 assists.

That mark would seem more attainable for McKenna, given his skill set. Depending on who he plays with, it might be unrealistic to imagine the 18-year-old topping 20 goals, 50 assists, and 70 points for the Maple Leafs in 2026-27.

Such numbers would certainly deliver on the hype that came with his selection as the 2026 NHL Draft’s top prospect.

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Could McKenna Play on Top Line?

One of the questions marks heading into training camp will be where first-year coach Jim Hiller will want to deploy McKenna. There has been plenty of speculation about placing the highly touted rookie on the top line with Matthews and, say, Matthew Knies.

That would be a formidable top line, and one that could make history.

But then again, the Maple Leafs might want to shelter him a little bit in the early going. That’s why placing McKenna on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander might not be such a bad idea.

The combination of Nylander and McKenna could be one for the ages. Nylander is one heck of a goal scorer in his own right. And having a playmaker like McKenna with him could pretty much blow everyone out of the water.

All of that is speculation for now. It will come down to McKenna hitting the ice and showing what he can do this upcoming season. Maple Leafs fans will be brimming with anticipation at seeing their prized prospect in action.

In the meantime, these practice highlights will serve as a tantalizing preview of what could be the next Maple Leafs’ star.