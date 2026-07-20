Maple Leafs Not Getting Any Favors in 2026-27 NHL Schedule

If Toronto Maple Leafs fans thought the NHL schedule makers might cut the club some slack, they have another thing coming. The folks in charge of drawing up the 2026-27 schedule did not do the Leafs any favors.

According to last week’s schedule release, Toronto will be playing a total of 11 back-to-back games. While not the highest amount in the league, it’s still higher than that of other teams. For instance, the Pittsburgh Penguins will play a total of 15 back-to-backs, with other teams playing 14, 13, and 12 games.

In contrast, the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights will be playing just eight back-to-back sets this upcoming season.

That’s just one example of the uneven schedule for the entire NHL this upcoming season. But that’s just the beginning. The unbalanced number of consecutive games has put the Maple Leafs in a bit of an uncomfortable spot.

The Maple Leafs will be playing the fewest number of games this season against teams on the second leg of a back-to-back set. The Leafs and Winnipeg Jets will play just five of such games, with the Montreal Canadiens topping the league at 19.

That’s one heck of a difference from top to bottom, and just highlights how the 84-game schedule, instead of balancing things, has created even more disruption in the overall season.

Maple Leafs’ Depth in Goal Tested by Back-to-Backs

The biggest issue about playing a large number of back-to-back sets involves goaltending depth. Teams typically split up the sets by having the starting netminder take one game, with the backup taking the other.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, if they follow this script to a T, it would mean Anthony Stolarz getting at least 11 starts this upcoming season. Unless Jim Hiller feels comfortable about starting Sergei Bobrovsky on consecutive nights, it’ll be up to Stolarz to keep his team in games.

If issues emerge with goaltending depth, the club may have to figure out what to do insofar as the backup goaltending role goes.

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Toronto Can’t Hope for Easy Schedule

The bottom line is that the Maple Leafs can’t hope for an easy schedule. Whatever went into building it the way the league did doesn’t matter. What matters is that the club has to go out there and execute.

That’s what this upcoming season will be all about. The Maple Leafs need to translate the front office’s vision into a winning product on the ice. While goaltending will be crucial, it won’t be the only factor. The team’s overall depth will have to play a key role in navigating the overall slate of games.

But if there’s one bright side, the Maple Leafs won’t have to play the packed schedule it has had to play over the last couple of seasons. Without a major international tournament mid-way through the season, every team in the NHL will have a little more time to breathe.

So, it will be a matter of the Leafs making the most of their depth and potentially pushing for a playoff spot this upcoming season.