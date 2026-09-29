Maple Leafs GM Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Blockbuster Trade

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka completed a blockbuster trade on the eve of the NHL regular season, sending Matthew Knies, Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz, and a 2028 2nd-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Kirill Marchenko, Elvis Merzļikins, and Miles Wood.

Chayka then took to the media following the deal on Tuesday morning, explaining the trade and the thought process behind the acquisition that took place moments before the salary cap deadline.

“Obviously, it’s a combination of size and skill: his ability to be a dual threat, make plays and score goals,” Chayka said when asked what appealed to him about Marchenko. “Great shot, honestly, but he balanced out some of the handedness for us and just gave us different options on the power play through the offensive zone, hopefully. And again, really get the top scorer on a team in his prime, be able to lock him up through those prime years at a number we think is effective for us.”

Kirill Marchenko is the Difference-Maker the Maple Leafs Need

“There’s a lot of good players in the NHL, very few that can impact winning and can single-handedly dictate outcomes of games. We believe that Kirill is one of those players for us,” Chayka said.

Marchenko has been swirling around the trade rumours over the past few months as he was unwilling to commit to the Blue Jackets past the 2026-27 season. Marchenko broke out as a star in the NHL during the 2024-25 season when he registered 74 points in 79 games, scoring 31 goals. This past season saw a touch of regression, but he was still able to play at a high level, posting 67 points in 76 games. Chayka touched on Marchenko’s speed, skill, and shot that made this deal too hard to pass on.

Matthew Knies’ tenure in Toronto was seemingly coming to an end; the Maple Leafs had been reportedly listening to deals on the young winger since the 2025 offseason, and he was almost dealt to the Montreal Canadiens at last season’s trade deadline, but the time had run out on the clock. The Minnesota Gophers product enjoyed his time in Toronto and consistently reiterated his desire to be a Maple Leaf for the vast majority of his career.

Miles Wood Serves as a Good Depth Option

Chayka then later explained what he likes about Miles Wood and how he can contribute to the Maple Leafs’ bottom six this season.

“I got a chance to watch him a lot as a young player growing up too, and when he’s at his best, he’s got a straight-line game, lots of speed, grit, a simple player who can forecheck and penalty kill,” Chayka said of Wood. “So a lot of good attributes. He’s going to go down to the Marlies. He’s already been assigned to the American League and will get a chance to earn his way back up. But when he’s on, and he’s healthy, which I don’t think he has been the last few years, we think he can contribute.”

Whether Marchenko will be in the Maple Leafs lineup when the puck drops at 7:00 pm is still unclear, as he is dealing with immigration paperwork. With many changes to the Maple Leafs roster this season, there is reason for optimism and the beginning of a new era.