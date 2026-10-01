Maple Leafs Goaltender Makes Shocking Comments Following Islanders Contest

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a lot of turnover in their roster this past offseason, and for goaltender Anthony Stolarz, he could not have felt more relieved to be a member of the Maple Leafs.
Stolarz was the main contributor to the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, stopping 26 of 27 shots he faced. For the Maple Leafs, this served as the team’s first win of the 2026-27 campaign after losing to the hands of the Montreal Canadiens on opening night this past Tuesday.
Many were not sure what to expect from the New Jersey native this season as he struggled mightily behind the pipes one season ago, with the main driving factor being due to injury. He had a career worst .893 save percentage with a goals against average of 3.28. Furthermore, Stolarz dominated the 2024-25 season, where he led the Maple Leafs to their first Atlantic Division title since the 1999-2000 NHL season. He was largely regarded as one of the best netminders in the league and led the Maple Leafs to a first-round victory over the Ottawa Senators before suffering an injury against the Florida Panthers.
Familiar Situation for the Maple Leafs Goaltenders
Newly appointed general manager John Chayka reunited Stolarz with his former goaltending partner in Sergei Bobrovsky from their championship winning 2023-24 season. Stolarz has felt a sense of familiarity and healthy competition from the duo during the early portion of this season.
“He’s a great goalie, a hell of a person and we get along extremely well,” Stolarz said about the two-time Vezina Trophy winner. “Just going to the bench, being able to chat with him, talk shop with, it’s definitely refreshing. He’s someone I look up to and admire. He’s been extremely helpful.”
Stolarz also spoke on what it means to him to still be part of the Maple Leafs organization.
Maple Leafs Head Coach on Stolarz Thus Far
“Again, it’s hard for me because I don’t know the players that well. But whatever he’s done, it’s been outstanding.”
“I was just talking to Bob about him, and they have a good relationship. Bob was just so happy; he thought he played remarkably. Maybe that has some effect on a guy, too, just the comfort level with the two of them.”
The Maple Leafs are back in action on Saturday as they host the Battle of Ontario at 7:00 pm EST.
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