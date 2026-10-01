Hi, Subscriber

Maple Leafs Goaltender Makes Shocking Comments Following Islanders Contest

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 07: Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on March 07, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a lot of turnover in their roster this past offseason, and for goaltender Anthony Stolarz, he could not have felt more relieved to be a member of the Maple Leafs.

Stolarz was the main contributor to the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, stopping 26 of 27 shots he faced. For the Maple Leafs, this served as the team’s first win of the 2026-27 campaign after losing to the hands of the Montreal Canadiens on opening night this past Tuesday.

Many were not sure what to expect from the New Jersey native this season as he struggled mightily behind the pipes one season ago, with the main driving factor being due to injury. He had a career worst .893 save percentage with a goals against average of 3.28. Furthermore, Stolarz dominated the 2024-25 season, where he led the Maple Leafs to their first Atlantic Division title since the 1999-2000 NHL season. He was largely regarded as one of the best netminders in the league and led the Maple Leafs to a first-round victory over the Ottawa Senators before suffering an injury against the Florida Panthers.

Familiar Situation for the Maple Leafs Goaltenders

Newly appointed general manager John Chayka reunited Stolarz with his former goaltending partner in Sergei Bobrovsky from their championship winning 2023-24 season. Stolarz has felt a sense of familiarity and healthy competition from the duo during the early portion of this season.

“He’s a great goalie, a hell of a person and we get along extremely well,” Stolarz said about the two-time Vezina Trophy winner. “Just going to the bench, being able to chat with him, talk shop with, it’s definitely refreshing. He’s someone I look up to and admire. He’s been extremely helpful.”

Stolarz also spoke on what it means to him to still be part of the Maple Leafs organization.

“It’s a vote of confidence to me as well. You kind of look at the turnover and they want to keep me around. For me, it’s exciting, I want to be here, I want to play here,” Stolarz said. “You want to win hockey games, and just seeing all the fresh faces, the personalities, work ethics and pedigrees of all the players we brought in, it’s high calibre. We think we can do something special in this room.”
“I’ve just been locked in during practices and the preseason, so I just kind of let that roll over and try and play a simple game,” Stolarz said. “The guys did a great job of boxing out and letting me see the first shot. Obviously, we knew that they have a lot of skilled defencemen who like to pound the puck, so it was up to me to smother the rebounds. We did a great job of blocking shots and getting in lanes. If you do that consistently as a team, you’re going to come out on top most times.”

Maple Leafs Head Coach on Stolarz Thus Far

Jim Hiller also spoke to Stolarz about what he has seen from the veteran goaltender thus far.

“Again, it’s hard for me because I don’t know the players that well. But whatever he’s done, it’s been outstanding.”

“I was just talking to Bob about him, and they have a good relationship. Bob was just so happy; he thought he played remarkably. Maybe that has some effect on a guy, too, just the comfort level with the two of them.”

The Maple Leafs are back in action on Saturday as they host the Battle of Ontario at 7:00 pm EST.

Nicholas Giannone Nicholas Giannone is a sports media and operations professional focused on hockey and baseball coverage, delivering news, analysis, and behind-the-scenes insight. Originally from Toronto, he pairs his Sports Management background at Albion College with hands-on experience in game day operations, broadcasting, and content creation. With aspirations of working in NHL management, Nicholas ultimately aims to become the General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. More about Nicholas Giannone

0 Comments

Maple Leafs Goaltender Makes Shocking Comments Following Islanders Contest

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x