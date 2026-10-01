Maple Leafs Goaltender Makes Shocking Comments Following Islanders Contest

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a lot of turnover in their roster this past offseason, and for goaltender Anthony Stolarz, he could not have felt more relieved to be a member of the Maple Leafs.

Stolarz was the main contributor to the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, stopping 26 of 27 shots he faced. For the Maple Leafs, this served as the team’s first win of the 2026-27 campaign after losing to the hands of the Montreal Canadiens on opening night this past Tuesday.

Many were not sure what to expect from the New Jersey native this season as he struggled mightily behind the pipes one season ago, with the main driving factor being due to injury. He had a career worst .893 save percentage with a goals against average of 3.28. Furthermore, Stolarz dominated the 2024-25 season, where he led the Maple Leafs to their first Atlantic Division title since the 1999-2000 NHL season. He was largely regarded as one of the best netminders in the league and led the Maple Leafs to a first-round victory over the Ottawa Senators before suffering an injury against the Florida Panthers.

Familiar Situation for the Maple Leafs Goaltenders

Newly appointed general manager John Chayka reunited Stolarz with his former goaltending partner in Sergei Bobrovsky from their championship winning 2023-24 season. Stolarz has felt a sense of familiarity and healthy competition from the duo during the early portion of this season.

“I’ve just been locked in during practices and the preseason, so I just kind of let that roll over and try and play a simple game,” Stolarz said. “The guys did a great job of boxing out and letting me see the first shot. Obviously, we knew that they have a lot of skilled defencemen who like to pound the puck, so it was up to me to smother the rebounds. We did a great job of blocking shots and getting in lanes. If you do that consistently as a team, you’re going to come out on top most times.”

Maple Leafs Head Coach on Stolarz Thus Far

Jim Hiller also spoke to Stolarz about what he has seen from the veteran goaltender thus far.