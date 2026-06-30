Maple Leafs Handed Clear Update on Signing Star $70M Goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear likely to sign star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky will hit free agency on July 1 and is not only the top goalie available but also one of the top free agents available. He led the Florida Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, but he will hit the open market after he and Florida couldn’t reach an extension.

Bobrovsky has been linked to the Maple Leafs, and NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet expects a massive deal to be reached on July 1.

“He wanted Brad Marchand; he wanted the same treatment,” Kypreos said on Real Kyper & Bourne on June 30. “Get me to a number, and I don’t care how it ends up looking. That is why it will work with the Toronto Maple Leafs; they will hit a number, they will hit the term, and I guess he will be happy. … It’s totally pointing in that direction. Am I telling you it’s a done deal? No I am not telling you that, I am telling you it’s really pointing in that direction. … The last I heard, he asked for the contract that had a length of six years, and was looking for $42 million.”

Bobrovsky is 37-years-old and will be 38 by the time the season starts. However, it’s been reported he’s looking for a six-year deal, which could end up being a bad contract.

The Russian completed a seven-year, $70 million deal with the Panthers and should be in line for a massive payday this free agency. And it appears it will be with the Maple Leafs.

Insider Wonders if Bobrovsky is Still Good

Although Bobrovsky helped Florida win the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025, he struggled last season.

However, there was some thought that Bobrovsky’s struggles were due to the entire team struggling this year. Yet, Kypreos wonders if he’s even still good.

“Whether it’s $5 million, $7 million, or $8 million is less relevant than is he still good? That’s the gamble,” Kypreos added.

Kypreos’ co-host, Justin Bourne, meanwhile, agreed and has questions if the Russian is still an elite goaltender.

“I agree very much with that. You have to answer the question, is he still good before you do anything else. If I’m not mistaken, did Vally (former NHL goalie and analytics expert Steve Valiquette) not come on the show last year and say he’s done?”

Bobrovsky went 27-23-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .877 SV%, which was a major down year. Whether or not that is a sign of a decline is the question the Maple Leafs will have to decide.

Toronto Has Been Linked to Bobrovsky

Before free agency begins on July 1, the Maple Leafs have been linked to Bobrovsky.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was on The Fan Hockey Show on Monday and said the Maple Leafs made sense for Bobrovsky.

“You know what my feeling is. Toronto makes a lot of sense for him and them. And they have space. They have guys who know him. (Anthony) Stolarz, (Steven) Lorentz. Lorentz was a shooter. I’ve been wondering about this for a couple of weeks. I just don’t know what the contract’s going to be,” Friedman said.

Bobrovsky is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner.