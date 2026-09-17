Maple Leafs Have a New Problem as NHL Sponsorships Explode

The NHL has never been a more attractive place for brands. And the Toronto Maple Leafs are prime real estate.

That sounds like nothing but good news for the league and its teams. More sponsorship money means more revenue, more investment and more opportunities to connect hockey with audiences that remain incredibly valuable to advertisers.

But there is another side to that growth.

The Maple Leafs could eventually find themselves facing a problem that doesn’t have anything to do with hockey.

There may simply be too many sponsors competing for the same fans.

SponsorUnited’s latest NHL report found that team sponsorship revenue reached a record $1.7 billion during the 2025-26 season, up nearly 10% year over year. Yet the number of sponsorship deals remained relatively flat while the average deal size increased 11.4% to $529,000. The NHL now has more than 3,100 active sponsorship deals involving more than 2,200 brands.

That tells us something important.

The money is growing, but so is the competition for attention.

And that could eventually change what sponsorship means for the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs Have an Audience Everyone Wants

There is obviously no shortage of reasons why brands want to associate themselves with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto is one of the biggest and most recognizable hockey markets in the world. The Leafs have an enormous national following, and the team’s commercial reach extends well beyond the people sitting inside Scotiabank Arena.

That makes the Maple Leafs valuable real estate for sponsors.

The problem is that the Leafs aren’t operating in a vacuum.

A recent Canadian sponsorship-industry analysis noted that the number of Canadian NHL sponsors has grown from just eight in 2022 to 21 today.

And the NHL itself now has more than 75 corporate sponsors, according to Commissioner Gary Bettman.

So while the Leafs can continue selling valuable sponsorship inventory, brands increasingly have to figure out how to make their particular partnership matter.

As Shane Donnelly, Canada Expert at Casinos.com put it:

“Sponsorship dollars are flowing into Canadian Sport. But while that makes for a positive headline, the environment for sponsors is more complex. When a league goes from a handful of sponsors to potentially two or three dozen in a few years, the value of any single logo placement can be quickly diluted. Rather than just competing against other categories, brands are now in competition with rivals boasting a near identical customer offer.”

That is the real challenge.

It isn’t whether fans see the logo.

They will.

The question is whether they remember it.

Another Logo Isn’t Necessarily Another Connection

This is where the sponsorship boom gets particularly interesting for the Maple Leafs.

The team can offer brands visibility. It can offer digital content, arena activations, social media campaigns, broadcast exposure and access to one of the most passionate fan bases in hockey.

But visibility alone is becoming less valuable when everyone has it.

A fan can see one sponsored segment, then another, then another. There can be a branded promotion during a game, a sponsored social post afterward and another company attached to an entirely different piece of content.

Eventually, the individual brands risk blending together.

That doesn’t mean Maple Leafs sponsorships are becoming ineffective. In fact, the opposite may be true. The continued growth in NHL sponsorship revenue shows that companies still see tremendous value in reaching hockey fans. SponsorUnited also found that brands are increasingly pursuing deeper and more integrated partnerships rather than simply buying individual pieces of exposure.

But that raises the bar.

A sponsor can’t simply ask whether its logo is being seen anymore.

It has to ask what happens after the fan sees it.

Donelley’s sponsorship analysis captured that perfectly:

“In this market, buying visibility is easy. The harder question is whether a fan trusts you, remembers you, or has a reason to choose you. That’s not something a bigger media buy solves on its own. It must come holistically, through being useful to the fan in a specific and meaningful way, consistently over time. The brands that figure that out now, will be the ones still standing in years to come.”

That may be the next evolution of Maple Leafs sponsorships.

The Leafs don’t need fewer sponsors. They need sponsors that give fans a reason to care.

Because when every brand can buy visibility, being visible is no longer the difficult part.

Being memorable is.