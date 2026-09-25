Maple Leafs Have a Surprise Addition to Their Opening-Night Roster

Statement Performance From Zach MacEwen on Wednesday “I think it’s a bit of a statement game for me,” MacEwen said on Wednesday. “Obviously, I’m trying to assert myself here. I feel like I did a good job of that tonight.”

“You always want to play well against the team that you played for,” MacEwen said. “It’s kind of a game that you have marked on the calendar. As far as that stuff goes, obviously I know him, and he knows me. I think he’s trying to make a statement for himself. I think he went a little bit too far at the end. Doesn’t really have a lot of respect for the game, doing that shit. But, you know, it’s part of the game. Tensions run high. It’s preseason. People are trying to make a statement. Everybody’s trying to make the NHL.”

It will be interesting to see what role MacEwen plays for the Maple Leafs this season. During the Maple Leafs’ practice on Thursday, he remained on the fourth line; however, when players like Dakota Joshua return to the lineup, it will be a battle to stay in the lineup nightly.

Jim Hiller Took Notice of MacEwen’s Presence in the Lineup

Toronto head coach Jim Hiller touched on MacEwen’s presence on Wednesday night, mentioning, “Well, we like the physicality. I know he scored last night, but I think what was equally or probably more important to us was, you know, there was some stuff going on, and he was able to get in there fairly quickly, and do his job.” Hiller said.

“That’s what we need from him. If it gets rough or somebody is trying to take liberties, that’s also part of his job.” Hiller later added.

MacEwen also touched on his relationship with newly appointed assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson from his time in Ottawa. “I love Alfie. Me and him, I think we have a great relationship. We’re in Ottawa together for a period of time. He’s such a great guy to work with, such an intelligent hockey mind to pick his brain. He’s just awesome.”

The Maple Leafs and Zack MacEwen open the regular season on Tuesday with a contest against their rival Montreal Canadiens.