Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka made it clear that he is willing to upgrade his team’s defense with someone outside of the organization.

The Maple Leafs have a mediocre defensive unit, in general, which is why the team is among the bottom-10 teams in the league right now, not to mention the squad is dealing with several injuries to its blue liners.

With that in mind, Chayka is open to bringing in some help to improve the team’s backend.

John Chayka Open to Defensive Upgrade

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chayka made it clear that he is open to bringing someone else to improve the team’s defensive unit.

“My job is to always look to upgrade and to evaluate everything, and that’s a daily process. I think when I came on board, I said that there was probably a need to add to our defensive group. We added Darren Raddysh; I think he’s leading our team in minutes and shouldering a heavy load, especially with key guys out. As we look out and we forecast our group, obviously it’s an aging group, and continuing to find ways to add youth and mobility and some offense, there’s some opportunities to grow that group,” Chayka said.

Maple Leafs Handcuffed by Salary Cap

One of the biggest roadblocks to Toronto upgrading its defensive core is the NHL salary cap. It’s not so much this year’s salary cap that is the problem, but tagging rules are an issue for the Maple Leafs, as they can’t really bring in players with contracts extending past this season unless they can dump future salaries.

So, we’ll have to see what sorts of moves that Chayka may make, as this team clearly has a bad defense that could really use help. But given where the team sits with their salary cap next year and beyond due to the tagging rules, there is only so much that Chayka can do, which is why the team will most likely be looking to acquire rentals with expiring contracts that end after this season due to their future salary cap commitments.