Despite a brutal start to his Toronto Maple Leafs tenure, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has the backing of Maple Leafs GM John Chayka.

Bobrovsky was given a three-year, $21 million contract by the Maple Leafs on the first day of free agency this summer, but so far, the results have been disastrous for Bobrovsky, whose numbers are some of the worst of any goalie in the league.

Still, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion has the backing of Chayka.

John Chayka Backs Sergei Bobrovsky

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chayka backed Bobrovsky as his team’s starting goalie despite his struggles this season.

“I think the nice thing about Sergei is that he’s kind of been through everything in his career. It’s one of the reasons why we signed him. He’s been to the pinnacle and played extremely well, both individually and on a top team. And yet, if you go back and study some of those seasons, there’s been some ups and downs, as well. So, I know he’s a process-oriented guy. He’s out here working on his game, making adjustments. Again, it’s a quarter of the way through the season. Given his body of work, it’s deserved and prudent to give him the benefit of the doubt, allow him to get back in the net, and stop the next puck,” Chayka said.

Sergei Bobrovsky Is on the Downside of His Career

While it must be nice for Bobrovsky to have the backing of his GM despite how poorly he’s played this season, make no mistake about it: the veteran goalie is on the downside of his career, and this contract he has with the Maple Leafs is looking bad in the first of three seasons.

Bobrovsky has a 3-8-2 record so far with the Maple Leafs, with a 3.47 GAA and an .881 SV%, which are both among the worst in the league.

That being said, he’s a veteran with a ton of experience, and the team clearly has the confidence that he can work his way out of his rut, even despite his poor play to start the season.