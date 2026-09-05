Maple Leafs Knies Value Spikes Following Evangelista Trade

It’s not often that a completely unrelated trade helps the Toronto Maple Leafs. But in the case of the Luke Evangelista deal between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators, the deal just spiked Matthew Knies’ value.

The Predators landed a first and second-round pick for the 24-year-old Evangelista. The price tag paid seems a bit steep, especially when considering that Evangelista put up 12 goals and 56 points in 81 games last season.

On top of everything, Evangelista will become an RFA this summer. That’s why, under that assumption, paying two high-round picks begs the question: What should be the Toronto Maple Leafs’ sticker price for Matthew Knies?

Now, let’s clear something up for a moment. The Maple Leafs aren’t necessarily trading Knies at this point. The chatter suggests, nonetheless, that teams are still poking around to see if Toronto’s 23-year-old star is still available.

If that’s the case, would it make sense to move him for a first and second-round pick?

That’s absolutely preposterous. There is no way that Knies, coming off a 23-goal, 66-point season, is worth the same as Evangelista.

On top of everything, Knies is a top-line winger with power-forward credentials. That’s more valuable than Evangelista.

Oh, and Knies is under contract for the next five seasons at $7.75 million. That contract is lookin fantastic, and it will look even better as the cap rises and salaries continue to inflate.

What Should Be Maple Leafs’ Asking Price for Knies?

Looking at Evangelista’s price at the moment, the Maple Leafs should have no hesitation is setting a high price tag for Knies.

Anything short of two first-round picks and a high-end prospect would be a disappointment for Knies. If anything, the Maple Leafs should be looking at the quality of the picks and prospects obtained before pulling the trigger.

In the Evangelista deal, the Devils sent the Colorado Avalanche’s 2028 first-round pick. If the Avalanche remain a competitive team in the next couple of seasons, that first-rounder should be late in the first round. As such, the Devils essentially sent two second-round picks for Evangelista.

So, taking that argument at face value, is Matthew Knies worth two second-round picks?

Perhaps there is a parallel universe in which he is. But in this universe, there is no way that Knies is worth that.

Given just how well Knies has blossomed into a top-line player for the Maple Leafs, anything short of a top-10 first-rounder, perhaps another late first-round selection, and a player like Evangelista coming the other way would be a massive disappointment.

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Toronto Has No Business Trading Knies Anyway

At the end of the day, the Leafs have no business trading Knies anyway. There’s no need for the club to make such a ridiculous trade at this point. Unless trading Knies means getting back someone like Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon, there’s really no reason why Toronto would seriously entertain that sort of deal.

Considering that the Maple Leafs are going for it this season, keeping Knies is the smarter play. Yes, the equation could change if the Leafs tank again this season. But that’s a bridge everyone will cross if and when they come to it.