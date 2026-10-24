Maple Leafs Legend Praises Mats Sundin for His Major Commitment to Toronto

Maple Leafs legend Doug Gilmour shared his thoughts on Mats Sundin‘s executive role with the organization. Gilmour praised his former teammate for his commitment and decision to relocate to Toronto.

Sundin returned to the organization last May after a disappointing season led MLSE to overhaul the Maple Leafs’ management and roster.

The former Leafs captain was living in Sweden at the time. However, he decided to relocate his family and move back to Toronto so he could contribute full-time.

Gilmour admitted that he was surprised that Sundin decided to get back into hockey, particularly in an executive role. He drew parallels between Sundin’s playing career and his current role.

Doug Gilmour Shares His Thoughts on Mats Sundin’s Executive Role With the Maple Leafs

While Doug Gilmour was surprised to see Mats Sundin return to hockey, he is happy to see Sundin involved with the Maple Leafs organization. Gilmour complimented his former teammate for his desire to win with the Maple Leafs.

“I had no idea [that Sundin was getting back into hockey]. And to see it into effect, and him leaving Sweden to come back here and putting his heart and soul back into the game, just how he played. Yeah, I’m glad he did,” Gilmour told Unsportsmanlike Content.

Gilmour believes that the same character traits would serve Sundin well in his new position. Sundin’s work ethic and experience can be helpful, as he can relate to the current Leafs roster.

Gilmour Reflects on Playing With Sundin

Gilmour also reflected on his time playing with Sundin on the Leafs. Sundin was acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent beloved captain Wendel Clark to the Quebec Nordiques. They spent two-and-a-half seasons as teammates but did not achieve playoff success.

Gilmour recalled his time playing with Sundin and revealed that he was always focused on getting the best out of himself.

“[Sundin] was very focused, obviously, going into the games. More importantly, on his days off and stuff, he really rehabbed himself and worked at his game, and he kind of stayed by himself. Sometimes, that’s how I was. You want to focus, you want downtime. And again, they say, don’t take the game home with you. Take the game home with you, and that’s what happens,” Gilmour said.

Gilmour and Sundin were reunited as teammates in 2003. However, Gilmour suffered a season-ending injury in his first game back, which led to his eventual retirement.

Despite being teammates for only a short period, Gilmour has fond memories of playing with Sundin. In fact, Gilmour achieved a career milestone while playing with Sundin.

“Mats was a great leader. My 1,000th point, he scored. And again, great memories. When he came in, I took care of him, and just the skill and the knowledge, that’s all you need.”