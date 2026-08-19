Maple Leafs Lost Three Prospects — and It Raises Questions

The Toronto Maple Leafs have spent years trying to build a stronger prospect pipeline, but three recent departures raise an uncomfortable question: has the organization been too quick to move on from young players before finding out what they could become?

In particular, the club saw three prospects walk away for nothing: Matthew Hlacar, Nathan Mayes, and Joe Miller.

There’s no shame in not really knowing any of these names. Hlacar and Mayes were seventh-round picks. Miller was a sixth-rounder going all the way back to 2020. They may not seem like a massive loss. But letting these young players’ rights expire for nothing does raise more than a few questions.

When a team loses the rights to multiple prospects without receiving anything in return, it can be easy to dismiss the situation as routine roster housekeeping.

Not every draft pick develops into an NHL player, and organizations have limited contract slots. Still, the Maple Leafs’ situation deserves closer examination because every prospect represents an opportunity cost.

Toronto has routinely operated under a salary-cap structure that makes inexpensive young talent especially valuable. Finding players capable of contributing on entry-level contracts can be one of the most important ways for a contender to remain competitive. That makes the development and retention of prospects more significant than simply counting how many eventually reach the NHL.

Maple Leafs Face Questions About Prospect Development

The loss of three prospects does not automatically mean the Maple Leafs made three mistakes. Prospect development is inherently uncertain, and some players simply do not progress as expected after being drafted.

The bigger issue is whether Toronto has consistently given its prospects enough time and opportunity to determine what they can become.

In fact, the Maple Leafs are famous for giving up on prospects too soon.

A player can look ordinary at 18 or 19 and become significantly more effective with additional strength, experience and coaching. Others may need several seasons before their overall game catches up to their physical development.

Organizations that successfully identify those late bloomers can create significant value from relatively inexpensive draft selections.

For the Maple Leafs, that margin for error is particularly important.

Toronto’s NHL roster is built to compete immediately, which means prospects often face a difficult path toward playing time. Veterans occupy roster spots, while management has historically supplemented the team through trades and free agency. That can leave young players fighting for limited opportunities.

That’s why Toronto needs to determine which prospects deserve patience while avoiding spending years holding rights to players who are unlikely to become bona fide NHLers.

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Did Toronto Give Up Too Soon?

That is ultimately the question surrounding these three prospects.

The Maple Leafs should not be criticized simply because players failed to become NHL regulars. The draft is an exercise in probability, and even highly regarded prospects can stall. However, losing multiple players at roughly the same stage of development creates an opportunity to examine whether the organization’s evaluation process is working as efficiently as possible.

Toronto needs to maximize every avenue for finding inexpensive talent. Draft picks, European free agents, undrafted players and minor-league development all become more important when the NHL roster consumes significant cap space.

If even one of these prospects eventually becomes an NHLer elsewhere, the decision to let his rights expire will inevitably receive more scrutiny.

There is also a broader lesson for the Maple Leafs. A strong prospect pipeline is not simply about accumulating promising names. It is about identifying which players are improving, understanding their developmental timelines and determining when patience is more valuable than moving on.

Three players losing their rights does not prove Toronto has mismanaged its pipeline. But it does provide another reason to question whether the Maple Leafs are getting enough value from their prospect system.

For a team constantly searching for cost-effective talent, that is a question worth asking.