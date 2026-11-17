The Toronto Maple Leafs are said to be “lurking in the background” regarding a trade for Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

Edvinsson is an unsigned restricted free agent who has only two more weeks left to sign a contract, or else he cannot play in the NHL in 2026-27.

The Red Wings are still holding out hope that they can sign the 23-year-old Swedish defenseman, but as time goes on, it becomes clearer that Edvinsson doesn’t want to play in Detroit, and the team has to try to trade him.

Maple Leafs Interested in Simon Edvinsson

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs are said to be interested in acquiring Edvinsson as the team looks to upgrade its defense, something which Maple Leafs GM John Chayka recently said was a priority for the team.

However, a lack of a first-round pick over the next two years makes this trade a difficult one for Toronto to pull off.

“Another team kind of lurking in the background is the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is exactly the kind of young defensemen with long-term upside that they would covet. One of the issues, though, on the Toronto end, is they do not control their first-round pick in either 2027 or 2028, and that could be a barrier in terms of getting a trade done with the Wings,” Johnston said.

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Price Would Be High for Simon Edvinsson

Should the Red Wings trade Edvinsson, the price would be high for him, given that he is only 23 years old and is coming off a season where he scored 9 goals and 25 points in 71 games.

He would be a great fit in Toronto, where he could play in the team’s top four on their defense and could be a part of the team’s core for many years to come given his young age.

However, a lack of tradeable assets will hurt the Maple Leafs. Since they can’t trade their next two first-round picks, they would have to trade their 2029 first if the Red Wings are insistent on getting a first-round pick back in a potential trade for Edvinsson.