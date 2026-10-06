Maple Leafs Make Unexpected Decision With Sergei Bobrovsky

The Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, trying to even their record at 2-2-0. Coming off a disappointing 3-2 loss to the hands of the Ottawa Senators, head coach Jim Hiller decided to make a change in the crease.

The Maple Leafs are deciding to put Anthony Stolarz in the net tonight, after many expected Sergei Bobrovsky to be the goaltender tonight. Stolarz missed the Maple Leafs’ optional morning skate, while Bobrovsky took part in the team’s practice ahead of puck drop. This will be Stolarz’s second start of the season, as he stole the show in the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 win over the New York Islanders six days ago.

Anthony Stolarz’s Disappointing Season in 2025-26

Stolarz has flown under the radar this season after a disappointing year just one season ago. The New Jersey native had a career-worst season in 2025-26, with a save percentage of .893 and a goals-against average of 3.28. However, just one season prior to that, he had a league-best .926 and was exceptionally strong for the Maple Leafs, leading the Maple Leafs to their first Atlantic Division title in over two decades.

Stolarz has earned the Maple Leafs’ lone victory of the season, with a very strong performance stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced on Wednesday. Jim Hiller, when speaking to reporters following the Maple Leafs morning skate on Tuesday, discussed why Stolarz is getting the start against the Predators.

“We have a bit of a plan, to be honest with you. We’ve kind of mapped things out. Not that it can’t change, but it was his turn.” When asked how far the Maple Leafs bench boss has mapped out, he wouldn’t get into the details. “I’m not going to go into that, but we’ve just mapped it out. I’ll leave you to guess on that one.”

Mapped Out Plan Along With Analytics for the Maple Leafs Goaltenders

Hiller also talked about goaltender analytics, and with Bobrovsky not having the best track record against Nashville, it could have led to Stolarz getting the start on Tuesday.

“I think so. Workloads, analytics… There are lots of different things that go into it. We have people working on it. Obviously, Curtis Sanford is the point man on that, and I certainly defer to him.” Hiller said.

Looking ahead at the Maple Leafs schedule past the Predators, they head on the road for the their first road trip of the season, facing the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, before heading to Utah for the final game of the three-game set. If Stolarz has another strong performance against the Predators, we could very well see the 32-year-old get the chance against the Golden Knights, leaving Bobrovsky with the toughest team they have faced this season against the Avalanche.

The Maple Leafs have continued to look better as the first few games of the season have transpired, and will look to build momentum against the Predators before one of the hardest road trips they will have all season.