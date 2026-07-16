Maple Leafs May Just Be Able to Cash in on GM Change in Detroit

The mess that has befallen the Detroit Red Wings could be an opportunity for the Toronto Maple Leafs to cash in.

Specifically, the GM transition in Detroit could lead to some significant moves. One of those moves could be a Dylan Larkin trade. Former GM Steve Yzerman was steadfast in wanting to get a massive return for Larkin.

Yzerman, much to his chagrin, wasn’t exactly in a position of power. That situation led to the stalemate Yzerman and Larkin’s camp found themselves leading up to Wednesday’s major announcement.

But with a new representation in the Red Wings’ front office, the Maple Leafs might just be able to get their foot in the door in the Larkin discussion. While Toronto hasn’t surfaced as one of Larkin’s preferred destinations, who knows if that’s something that could change with a new sheriff in town.

For starters, a new GM might be more amenable to changing expectations on the return for Larkin. While that wouldn’t necessarily mean a lower price, the expectations could shift.

One of the things floating around was that Yzerman didn’t want futures. He wanted roster players that could immediately step in to help the team. As such, a new GM might be willing to take a haul of futures and then flip them for other pieces that could help the club.

Would Maple Leafs Have Realistic Chance of Landing Larkin?

Realistically, the odds may be stacked against the Maple Leafs. It wouldn’t be so much a question of Larkin not wanting to go to Toronto. It would be more a question of the Leafs putting together a package that would make sense for the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs don’t have a great deal of trade capital to play with. Beyond Matthew Knies, Toronto really wouldn’t be able to compete with other teams. The Leafs do have one first-round pick in 2027, albeit likely a late-rounder.

That could be a starting point. The Maple Leafs also have several up-and-coming prospects, though most of them are second and third-rounders.

Those prospects might get the wheels turning somewhat. But they might not be able to move the needle significantly. Still, John Chayka might be able to pull something off without necessarily gutting Toronto’s farm system.

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Chayka Has Been Saving Ammo for Something Like This

One of the things that has characterized John Chayka’s tenure so far is his penchant for conserving assets. The trades he has made haven’t drawn from the team’s already depleted stockpiles.

Instead, he’s added to the Maple Leafs’ prospect pipeline and draft capital. That’s why he’s tried to conserve dry powder, precisely for an opportunity such as this one.

Let’s get real for a minute. There’s no telling how the new GM will handle things in Detroit. There might even be a chance that Larkin could return to the Red Wings next season. But if there were an opportunity, the Maple Leafs would try to at least get a conversation started.

It might be a long shot, but a change in management might be enough to tip the scales in Toronto’s favor.