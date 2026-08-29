Maple Leafs Novel Trade Thesis Could Solve Major Blueline Issues

The Toronto Maple Leafs have spent much of the offseason trying to improve their blue line, but there is still one evident problem: They don’t have enough high-end puck-moving defensemen, guys who can break games open.

That’s why there’s one particular trade thesis that could solve this issue, and here’s how it could work out.

Toronto gets:

Erik Karlsson, D

Pittsburgh gets:

Morgan Rielly, D

Topi Niemela, D

2027 second-round pick

The premise is simple. The Maple Leafs move on from Rielly, who could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere, and replace him with Karlsson.

Obviously, Karlsson comes with a much larger $10 million cap hit. That’s why Toronto would have to compensate Pittsburgh for taking Rielly’s $7.5 million salary off its books while also giving up Niemela and a second-round pick.

But there is much more to this thesis than meets the eye.

Karlsson remains one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive defensemen when he’s healthy and on his game. He can help break out the puck from his own end, drive the play 5-on-5, perhaps most importantly for Toronto, give the power play another legitimate quarterback.

The Maple Leafs don’t necessarily need another blueliner who can simply defend. The organization someone who can change the way their entire blue line operates.

If Karlsson could do that, it would mean a massive change compared to the way the team operated last season.

Rielly Could Welcome a Fresh Start in Pittsburgh

For this trade to work, Rielly would have to agree to waive his no-trade clause. That’s naturally the biggest hurdle.

But Pittsburgh might be one of the more appealing destinations if Rielly decides he wants a change.

The obvious connection is Kyle Dubas.

Dubas knows Rielly extremely well from their time together with the Maple Leafs, and that familiarity could make Pittsburgh a more comfortable landing spot than starting over with an entirely unfamiliar organization.

There’s also the hockey side of things.

Rielly is still young enough to be useful during a Penguins rebuild. He can move the puck, contribute offensively and play significant minutes. Pittsburgh wouldn’t necessarily be acquiring him to be the final piece of a Stanley Cup contender. It would be adding a veteran who could help stabilize the blue line while the organization transitions into its next era.

And Rielly wouldn’t exactly be walking into an empty room.

He could potentially play alongside Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, giving him an opportunity to spend the latter part of his prime around some of the greatest players of his generation.

That might be enough to make Pittsburgh worth considering.

For Toronto, meanwhile, the benefit would be getting a player capable of immediately changing the complexion of its defense.

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Maple Leafs Would Have to Get Creative With the Cap

The money is where things become complicated.

Karlsson carries a $10 million cap hit, while Rielly carries $7.5 million. That means Toronto can’t simply make the trade and call it a day.

The Maple Leafs would have to find another $2.5 million or more in flexibility, depending on how the rest of their roster is constructed.

One possible avenue would be placing Max Domi on long-term injured reserve if his situation allows it. That could create enough breathing room to make the numbers work without completely dismantling the roster.

It wouldn’t be pretty.

But Toronto isn’t in a position where pretty should be the priority.

The Maple Leafs are trying to win now. If they believe Karlsson gives them a better chance of doing that than Rielly, it could be worth making the financial gymnastics work.

There are obvious risks. Karlsson’s contract is enormous, and his age and injury history make the $10 million commitment difficult to justify over the long term.

But Toronto wouldn’t necessarily need to justify it for years.

This could be a rental of sorts, particularly if the organization views the upcoming season as an all-in opportunity.

Karlsson would give the Maple Leafs something they desperately need: another elite puck-moving defenseman capable of generating offense when the game slows down.

And if Toronto is willing to bet that Karlsson has another big offensive season left in him, replacing Rielly with him could be one of the more aggressive moves the organization could make.

Sometimes, that’s exactly what a team trying to win the Stanley Cup needs.