Maple Leafs Should Pass on McKenna for This Defenseman

The consensus is that the Toronto Maple Leafs will take Gavin McKenna with the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Everything that has hit the wire suggests that will be the case. If anything, it would be an absolute shocker if Toronto didn’t call McKenna’s name on June 25.

But there could be a reason why the Maple Leafs might want to reconsider this pick. That reason is defenseman Chase Reid.

Now, before proceeding, it’s worth pointing out that this discussion is a thought experiment looking at a clear organizational need for Toronto. That need is a number-one defenseman. Looking back, the Leafs have not had a true number-one D, probably since the days of Tomas Kaberle.

That was roughly 20 years ago. And it’s been that lack of a high-end blueliner that has seemingly held the Maple Leafs back at times. That’s why adding a blueliner like Chase Reid would completely change the dynamic of Toronto’s blueline corps.

So, how good is Chase Reid?

Corey Pronman of The Athletic has Reid listed as the top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft, even ahead of McKenna and Ivar Stenberg.

Pronman offers the following description of Reid:

“Reid is a talented defenseman with a lot of offensive tools. He has the speed, hands, vision and shot to generate chances and be a leading scorer for an NHL team. Reid can create in transition and off the blue line with his feet and creativity, showing high-end improvisation skills. Reid isn’t overly physical, but he works hard enough and makes plenty of stops due to his reach, feet and compete level even while playing an aggressive style of play offensively. He projects as a major minutes NHL defenseman who can run a first power play.”

That sounds exactly like what the Maple Leafs need in a #1 D-man.

Maple Leafs Could Significantly Alter Their Path by Taking Reid

Taking Chase Reid would significantly alter the Maple Leafs’ path. Instead of going for it now with an NHL-ready forward like McKenna, Toronto would be thinking a few moves ahead. It’s unclear whether Reid could jump into the NHL like Matthew Schaefer did this past season.

Schaefer managed to step into the NHL and truly shine even as an 18-year-old. So, could Reid do the same?

That’s up for debate. The likeliest path would be for the Maple Leafs to let Reid run out his time in the NCAA, and then bring him up carefully into the AHL and NHL.

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Reid Is a Long-Term Project

If the Maple Leafs were rebuilding, there would be no question that Chase Reid should be the top pick. The team wouldn’t be in a rush to contend. So, it wouldn’t matter if it took Reid two or even three seasons before reaching the NHL.

But that’s just the thing. The Leafs aren’t rebuilding. That’s why the calculus points towards McKenna. If Reid were somehow NHL-ready at this point, he would be the guy. But he’s committed to Michigan State next season.

That’s why, in the grander scheme of things, as good as Reid could be, he just doesn’t fit into the Maple Leafs’ plans at this juncture.