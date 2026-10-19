Maple Leafs ‘Premium Assets’ for Blueline Help Revealed, Insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs are willing to pay for the right blueline piece, including a “premium asset.”

That was the revelation that insider Elliotte Friedman made during Saturday night’s broadcast.

On Monday morning, Friedman followed up his comments during the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. In the show, the notable insider shed light on what those premium assets could actually be.

“I would assume that the Colorado pick is one of those things (premium asset). I would assume that a couple of their prospects are, a couple of their top prospects would be in the NHL, would be a couple of those things.”

So, whatever the Maple Leafs have in mind as part of a blueline upgrade would have to predominantly attract what the organization sees as premium assets. Friedman declined to actually name potential prospects that might be on the table, adding some uncertainty about what other pieces might be part of a possible deal.

The Colorado first-round pick is debatable. The selection will likely fall towards the end of the first round, making it less valuable as compared to other picks. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs’ top prospects could come down to guys like Tinus Luc Koblar, Borya Valis, and perhaps Ben Danford.

But as much as Toronto would like to get something done, there’s one prospect who’s not likely part of any discussions.

Maple Leafs Unwilling to Part with Easton Cowan

One of the names that did come up during the conversation was Easton Cowan. Friedman was quick to dismiss Cowan as a potential trade chip, considering how bullish the organization is on the 21-year-old.

“They don’t seem interested in trading Cowan. They really seem to believe that he’s the real deal. He has come a long way in a short time in the eyes of the organization.”

So, there it is.

The Maple Leafs are unwilling to move Cowan, removing a seemingly valuable piece off the board. But then again, Toronto doesn’t have any young up-and-coming forwards beyond Cowan and Gavin McKenna. That’s why it makes sense that the Leafs would balk at the idea of moving The Cowboy in a possible trade.

Trade Targets Not Clear at This Time

The entire discussion about who could leave Toronto makes plenty of sense given the Maple Leafs’ injuries and leaky defense.

But the biggest question of all is: Who are the Maple Leafs targeting in a possible trade?

Friedman did not get into the specifics of names on Toronto’s radar. Much of what actually unfolds depends on the names available. Since Friedman believes the Leafs want a younger defenseman, one has to think that a target like Simon Edvinsson might be the guy the GM John Chayka has in his sights.

Edvinsson is particularly interesting, as the chatter suggests the Red Wings are willing to accept a futures-based package for the 23-year-old blueliner. However, there is no indication that Detroit is willing to trade Edvinsson at this point, given how the company line remains the desire to re-sign him in Detroit.

Let’s see where this goes. The Maple Leafs are coming up on a bit of a crucial batch of games. If things don’t improve, there will be growing pressure to get a deal done sooner rather than later.