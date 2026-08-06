Maple Leafs & Quinn Hughes Even Remotely Possible?

It’s hardly classified information that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a number-one defenseman. The team sort of covered that angle with the Darren Raddysh sign-and-trade. But what the Leafs really need is someone like Quinn Hughes.

Yes, just about everyone in the NHL needs a blueliner like Hughes. But the broader question is: Are the Maple Leafs and Quinn Hughes even remotely possible?

On the whole, yes. The Maple Leafs would have a shot at landing the Norris Trophy winner. But the more pertinent question would be: How likely is such a move?

The answer to that is simple: Not very likely. But if the Zach Werenski rumors highlight anything, it’s that the Maple Leafs are an attractive market, even for someone like Hughes.

The situation, nonetheless, is a complex one. The Minnesota Wild are actively trying to extend their top defenseman. But the club has been unsuccessful thus far. Part of that has to do with the uncertainty regarding the team’s chances of winning a Stanley Cup. The other side of the equation is Quinn Hughes’ not-so-secret desire to play with his brothers.

As such, the Wild are stuck between a rock and a hard place. And if they are forced to move on from Hughes, there will be a line of teams looking to make their pitch.

There Are Two Ways Maple Leafs Could Land Quinn Hughes

In general, there are two ways the Maple Leafs could land Quinn Hughes. The first is almost impossible. The second is likelier.

Let’s get the impossible path out of the way. Toronto just doesn’t have the assets needed to pull off a trade. Unless Hughes forced the Wild to trade him to Toronto like Artemi Panarin did with the NY Rangers, it’s tough to envision the Maple Leafs pulling off a trade.

The Leafs just don’t have the assets, be it roster players or futures, to entice the Wild to move Hughes.

With that out of the way, the second path becomes signing him in free agency. That’s a more plausible path, but it hinges on Quinn Hughes actually hitting the market. That’s not a guarantee even if he doesn’t sign an extension anywhere.

To begin with, Hughes might have his heart set on joining his brothers in New Jersey. So, even if the Maple Leafs somehow managed to pull off a trade, there’s no guarantee Hughes would re-sign in Toronto.

What Would It Take for Hughes to Re-Sign in Toronto?

Let’s say that Hughes landed in Toronto. The question would be what the Maple Leafs would have to offer Quinn Hughes to get him to extend.

That really depends on what Cale Makar signs for. The hold-up at this point is likely the contract Makar gets from the Colorado Avalanche. Based on that, Hughes can go back to the Wild and draw a line in the sand.

In all fairness, Makar is waiting for Hughes to sign and then make his demands.

Regardless, the Maple Leafs would have to cough up a pretty penny to keep Quinn Hughes. It wouldn’t be ludicrous to imagine Hughes wanting $18 million or so to stay in Toronto. Considering the tax situation in Canada, the Maple Leafs would have to pay more to keep one of the NHL’s top-three defensemen.

Despite the obstacles, Hughes would be the best defenseman the Leafs ever acquired.