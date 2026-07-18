Maple Leafs Rielly Reportedly Adds Music City to Trade List

Another one of the rumors that won’t go away this summer pertains to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. The chatter won’t go away until Toronto finally moves him to wherever it makes sense for everyone.

The usual suspects have been the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks. However, both clubs have made significant additions this offseason. So, it doesn’t seem like Rielly will be going to one of those clubs.

But there could be another team Rielly may be willing to go to: The Nashville Predators.

According to online chatter, Rielly, who holds a full no-move clause, would be willing to waive to go to Music City.

Before proceeding, it’s worth pointing out that this is a largely unsubstantiated rumor at this point. It could be the result of a leak just starting to get out there. So, it might just be a matter of time before one of the “official” insiders confirms the talk.

Now, the reason why this rumor may actually have some legs has to do with the way the Predators have been doing business. And that’s something the Maple Leafs could take advantage of.

Since the Preds poached former Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland, Nashville has been aggressive in its pursuit of upgrades. They’ve added depth across the board, and could be looking to add more.

That’s why a deal with the Maple Leafs involving Rielly makes sense. In Nashville, the 32-year-old would hardly be the top guy. He would take a back seat to captain and former Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi.

And no, as much as Maple Leafs fans would love it, the deal wouldn’t mean Rielly heading to Nashville and Josi to Toronto. But the return would be really interesting.

What Could Maple Leafs Get from Nashville for Rielly?

The most evident answer to that question would be a combination of picks or prospects. Perhaps three pieces, including two picks and a prospect, could make sense. Perhaps the Preds might be willing to send a roster player to the Maple Leafs. Someone like Nick Perbix might not be a bad idea. He’s the sort of bottom-four blueliner the Leafs could use to provide solid defense, if unspectacular offensive punch.

But one name, as crazy as it sounds, that may be part of the deal is Steven Stamkos.

Would Stamkos be willing to come to Toronto at this point of this career? The answer at face value may seem no, but there might be some meat to that bone.

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Stamkos to Toronto Seems Unlikely

Let’s get real for a minute. Stamkos to Toronto in a deal involving Morgan Rielly would be insane. Stamkos actually has a higher cap hit than Rielly, albeit for two more seasons. He could be the sort of veteran presence that could add depth, scoring, grit, and leadership to the club.

But it doesn’t seem all that plausible that Stamkos would be willing to waive to join the Maple Leafs. It just doesn’t seem like something that would happen.

Still, it’s a nice thought. Adding Stamkos after all these years would give the Maple Leafs even more offensive punch moving forward. But then again, the Leafs might be better off shoring up the back end. If they can do that by moving Rielly, so be it. Otherwise, it could be a better idea to just wait and see what else might be out there.