Maple Leafs Announce Sergei Bobrovsky Decision Before Canadiens Game

Two historic Original Six franchises will face off in the NHL’s Opening Night slate of games. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens in their home opener at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto will be looking to start the 2026-27 NHL season on a positive note. After missing the playoffs last season, the Maple Leafs went through an overhaul and feature a new-look roster.

Before the Canadiens game tonight, the Leafs revealed who their starting goaltender will be. It is no surprise that Toronto will be turning to it’s offseason acquisition Sergei Bobrovsky.

Sergei Bobrovsky Gets the Start for Maple Leafs’ Home Opener

Sergei Bobrovsky, whose Hall of Fame-worthy resume includes two Stanley Cups and two Vezina Trophies, gets the start in goal for the Maple Leafs’ season opener against the Canadiens.

Like the Leafs, Bobrovksy is also aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season. His fresh start in Toronto could be what gets him to return to form.

TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie reported that Bobrovsky will make his Leafs debut tonight:

“Jakub Dobes vs. Sergei Bobrovsky. @CanadiensMTL @MapleLeafs,” Lavoie wrote on X.

Bobrovsky signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Leafs in July. Last season, the two-time Stanley Cup champion registered a 3.08 GAA and .877% save percentage, which were below his high standards.

Now, Bobrovsky can make a statement against the Canadiens, who are widely considered a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Bobrovsky Opens Up on Joining the Leafs

Bobrovsky recently opened up about joining the Leafs and what he envisions his role will be. He brings championship pedigree and veteran experience that can be helpful for Toronto.

Speaking with reporters last week, Bobrovsky admitted that his primary goal is to stop the puck. However, he did not shy away from assuming a leadership role if it comes naturally.

“The biggest thing for me is stopping the puck. I will try to do my best to give the guys a chance to win every night, and that’s my main focus. And then if I accomplish that, we’re going to go from there,” Bobrovsky said.

There is also familiar faces for Bobrovsky. He is reunited with Anthony Stolarz, who will be splitting starts with him. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is also reunited with Andy O’Brien, with whom he previously worked with on the Panthers.

“[O’Brien] is a great addition to the group. His knowledge and his experience, it’s amazing to have him. It’s amazing to have that kind of high-end resource that you can rely on,” Bobrovsky said. “You can ask questions about recovery, or preparation and everything. And he’s the best person who knows about all kinds of sports and he knows about the anatomy and human body.”

Bobrovsky will hope that the new-look Leafs roster with him in goal will be a recipe for success.