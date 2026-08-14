Maple Leafs Should Look into This Low-Risk PTO Candidate

The Toronto Maple Leafs could still be looking to add some more forward depth ahead of training camp. With August winding down, some free agents could be getting anxious about their chances of landing one more NHL contract.

That could very well be the case of Gustav Nyquist.

Nyquist was once a 20-goal, 75-point player. However, it seems that season was an outlier for the 36-year-old. At this point, Nyquist could be a solid, low-risk candidate for a team looking to supplement its scoring.

That’s why Nyquist could make sense for the Maple Leafs. If he’s willing to join the club on a Professional Tryout (PTO), it might just work out for all sides.

Last season, the Swedish forward had a tough season. He scored one goal and 12 points in 51 games for the Winnipeg Jets. It was hardly a good season. But there’s no reason to think he can’t bounce back and put up a decent campaign.

The Maple Leafs shouldn’t expect a 20-goal season from Nyquist. But double-digits in goals and, say, 20+ points on a league-minimum deal would certainly be worth everyone’s while.

Nyquist Could Take Lineup Spot Away from Younger Players

All right, Nyquist sounds like a good idea on paper. If he takes an $875K deal and scores 10 or 12 goals, the Maple Leafs would be happy with that. But such an opportunity would come at the expense of a younger player who might not get a chance to see regular minutes.

For example, would adding Nyquist to the bottom six do to Easton Cowan’s playing time? If adding Nyquist means pushing someone like Dakota Joshua out, well, that might be preferable. But if it means blocking Cowan, that’s a no-go.

Still, there’s a solid reason why a PTO candidate could still be a good insurance policy.

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Maple Leafs May Need Options in Case Offseason Additions Don’t Work Out

There’s always the possibility that the Maple Leafs’ offseason additions don’t really work out. For example, guys like Brandon Duhaime and Nick Paul are question marks this season. If they don’t really pan out, the Leafs will need answers.

Yes, the best solution to Paul or Duhaime flaming out would be to promote guys from the Marlies like Bo Groulx. But there’s always a need for depth. And that’s why a low-risk PTO addition like Nyquist could be one that potentially solves a major need.

Of course, this entire discussion hinges on Nyquist being amenable to signing a PTO. Perhaps he’s still holding out for a guaranteed deal like the one-year contract he signed with the Jets last season.

But time is running out. Training camp is just around the corner, and lineup spots are beginning to dry up. Injuries could very well be an issue, potentially opening up some spots. For the Maple Leafs, like every other team in the league, an untimely injury could lead the club to search for options.

The Leafs may just have a decent one in Nyquist, should the numbers make sense for everyone involved.