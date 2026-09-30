Maple Leafs’ Star Opens Up After Wild First Day in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kirill Marchenko barely had a second before making his debut with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The newest Toronto forward faced many hurdles before making his debut.

Marchenko found out about the trade around the same time we did, late Monday afternoon, before arriving at Scotiabank Arena early Tuesday to complete his immigration paperwork ahead of puck drop. Marchenko spoke to Maple Leafs reporters following their 3-2 loss to the hands of the Montreal Canadiens.

“Oh, it’s crazy,” Marchenko said. “We packed, and we moved with my wife to here, and yeah, it’s obviously two busy days. Really busy. But I’m happy it’s done right now, and I’m happy to be here. I hate the rules, but yeah, it’s still a great memory for me, and I still don’t believe it a little bit, but yeah, everybody here just supports me a little bit, and I just try to go and get ready to be better.”

Marchenko was Assigned Major Role on Tuesday

Marchenko, from the beginning of the contest , played a major role, slotting in on the Maple Leafs’ first line and top power-play unit. It did not take very long for his impact to be felt, as he registered his first point on William Nylander’s goal just 48 seconds into the game. Throughout the night, he was creating opportunities and looked to rebuild chemistry alongside former teammate Jack Roslovic.

“I played with Jack Roslovic before; we know each other really well,” Marchenko said, referring to their days with the Blue Jackets. “Matthews, unbelievable player and I try to learn from him and try to help him again.”

Despite a strong showing on opening night, Marchenko understands there is lots of work to do, and he can bring more to the Maple Leafs lineup.

“I actually have good chances, but it’s not what I want to see from myself. I can play better; I can play better for sure.”

Jim Hiller on How Marchenko and the Maple Leafs Looked on Opening Night

Jim Hiller later took to the media following the loss and spoke on the team’s performance on Tuesday, highlighting that it will take time to gel and become the team they are eyeing.

“We looked a little bit like a new team…we’ve worked at doing that off the ice,” Hiller said. “That’s been a priority because that’s one of the things we can control. On the ice, I just think it’s going to take some time until everybody settles into their roles. Everybody wants to do extremely well, and sometimes that’s more of a curse than a blessing.” He also touched on Marchenko and how he felt the Russian forward performed. “We talked to him a little bit and gave him a little bit of an understanding of our systems and structure. It’s been quite a day, so we tried not to overload him. I think you saw there some of the things he and Auston can do. Rosie played really well with them, too, so that line was dangerous.”

The Maple Leafs have another opportunity to earn their first two points against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 pm.