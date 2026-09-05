Maple Leafs’ Surprising Connection to Elliotte Friedman Feud With Rogers

One of the most intriguing free agents this offseason is one who doesn’t actually play hockey. That would be broadcaster Elliotte Friedman. And the Toronto Maple Leafs are at the heart of his feud with Rogers.

Friedman has arguably become the biggest name in NHL broadcasting. His blog, podcast, and reports have become staples of the hockey industry.

Whatever he says becomes the go-to source on anything in hockey.

That’s why Rogers can’t afford to let him go. His biggest segment comes on Saturday nights during Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts. And when the main subject is the Maple Leafs, Friedman generates the most buzz.

That’s why the feud between Rogers and Friedman will ultimately end with an agreement between both sides.

From earlier: Amazon no longer in the picture for NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. With season looming, will Rogers get a deal done? https://t.co/5oO6Q0dZJT — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) September 5, 2026

Yes, there have been reports of Amazon wooing Elliotte Friedman. Amazon could pay a heck of a lot more than Rogers, though Amazon is known for being tight-fisted, to put it nicely.

While it seemed that Friedman was getting ready to bail, now, there’s talk that he might come back to Rogers after all. The reason lies in the Maple Leafs.

No other team generates as much hype as Toronto. The Leafs’ Saturday night games get the most ratings. And they generate the most visibility for Friedman and Rogers.

So, why would Friedman jump ship and head to Amazon and relative obscurity?

Amazon Willing to Build Around Elliotte Friedman

Amazon is seriously looking to build its hockey footprint. So, who better than the most recognizable name and face in the industry to spearhead Amazon’s emerging NHL product.

Even if Amazon is willing to allow Elliotte Friedman free rein, Amazon can’t match the broadcast clout that Rogers has. That’s why Friedman’s decision ultimately comes down to either becoming the main star of an expansion team, so to speak, or stay where he is as the biggest fish in the biggest pond. That’s what Friedman is, especially during the intermission of Maple Leafs games.

Some have posited that Friedman wants to take on Amazon as a new challenge. Knowing the size of his ego, it wouldn’t be surprising if that possibility played a factor in this entire conversation.

But one has to wonder at what point money and notoriety are more important than truly staking a claim in the hockey world.

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Maple Leafs Remain the Big Prize

At the end of the day, the Maple Leafs remain the biggest prize. No other NHL club draws the same audience as Toronto. Amazon can’t match that right now. The streaming giant only has a handful of Wednesday night games featuring Toronto this season.

If Friedman is really after remaining as the biggest name in the industry, moving away from Rogers would be a bad idea.

Sure, Amazon would allow Friedman to become the face of its fledgling NHL streaming service. But unless he can leverage the popularity that the Maple Leafs offer, Amazon would be a dud in the end.

For better or worse, Rogers and Elliotte Friedman should come to a deal eventually. It’s hard to imagine seeing NHL Sportsnet broadcasts without Friedman headlining the show.