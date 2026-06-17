Maple Leafs Take Safe Road by Hiring Jim Hiller

In somewhat of a surprising twist, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the hiring of Jim Hiller as the club’s next head coach.

The move raised a few eyebrows as expectations were that the organization could pivot to someone younger like David Carle, or someone entirely new like Joe Pavelski.

But much of the chatter throughout this process focused on the Leafs’ desire to bring in an experienced voice behind the bench. The thought process here was that the organization wanted someone that the club’s upper management didn’t have to babysit.

That’s why John Tortorella made a lot of sense. But to a certain extent, so does Hiller.

As Pierre LeBrun noted, Hiller was an assistant coach under Mike Babcock with the Maple Leafs. That situation makes him familiar with the organization, even if eons have passed since then.

Leafs announce Jim Hiller as their new HC. Former assistant in Toronto under Mike Babcock. Leafs' coaching search was expansive, more than 20 candidates. The likes of Jay Woodcroft, Patrick Roy, Dallas Eakins and Joe Pavelski were considered in the final phase. But Hiller gets… https://t.co/vBrqC7rYOF — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 17, 2026

Hiller eventually went on to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings during the 2023-24 season. The 57-year-old served as an assistant under Todd McLellan, taking over as the interim coach when McLellan left the organization.

In parts of three seasons, Hiller accrued a 93-58-24 record, failing to get out of the first-round in his only two postseason appearances. Even though he’s only coached 175 NHL games as a head coach, he’s got an extensive track record as an assistant, serving under veteran coaches like Babcock, McLellan, and Barry Trotz.

As such, this next season wouldn’t be Hiller’s first rodeo by any means. However, questions remain.

Hiller’s Playing Style Fits Organization Philosophy

The Maple Leafs organization philosophy insofar as looking for someone a bit less traditional than what Craig Berube espoused during his tenure. In Los Angeles, Hiller played a bit more of a balanced approach between puck possession and defense.

That much worked during the regular season. But in the playoffs, Hiller just could get past the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings slammed into the Oilers four years in row, with the now-Maple Leafs coach on the hook for two of those playoff exits.

This season, Hiller’s replacement, DJ Smith, ran into the Colorado Avalanche. The Kings were bounced in a sweep.

It’s worth noting that Hiller didn’t have pieces in Los Angeles like the ones he will have with the Maple Leafs. He’ll get Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and potentially a high-end prospect like Gavin McKenna. That could have been the crucial factor that put him over the top.

Talent aside, it still might not be enough to turn things around for Hiller in Toronto.

Maple Leafs Likely Disappointed at the Choice

Overall, there could very well be a feeling of disappointment among Maple Leafs fans. Leafs Nation would have wanted someone like David Carle bringing in an entirely new outlook on the team.

The ultimate choice, however, may not evoke feelings of unbridled optimism among the fanbase. The Leafs hired a coach that’s never made it out of the first round. They’re also hiring a coach that didn’t make it through this past season.

There are plenty of question marks surrounding this choice. Let’s just hope it doesn’t backfire in John Chayka’s face in a spectacular ball of you-know-what.