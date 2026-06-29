Maple Leafs ‘Will Try’ to Bring in Norris-Trophy Winner

Amid the hubbub of last weekend’s NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs news regarding a potential trade.

That trade talk involved Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Zach Werenski.

During the lead-up to the 2026 NHL Draft, information leaked regarding Werenski’s desire to leave the Columbus Blue Jackets. The not-so-surprising trade request has led to speculation about where the 28-year-old would like to go.

Werenski has a full no-trade clause and total control over his destination. One of the destinations is believed to be Toronto. And that’s why insider Elliotte Friedman believes that the Maple Leafs “will try” to bring in the Blue Jackets’ blueliner.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman delved into the situation, focusing on the possible suitors for Werenski. He listed the Maple Leafs as a team that will try to do whatever it can to acquire the former eighth-overall pick from 2015.

“I do think Toronto will try. I do 100% believe that Toronto will try.”

Friedman’s assessment is predicated on the fact that the Maple Leafs are “all-in” during the two years Auston Matthews remains under contract. That’s why this deal makes sense now. While it could be a future-oriented move, the fact is that Toronto is more focused on winning now than down the line.

Could Maple Leafs Really Make the Deal Happen?

The big question isn’t whether the Maple Leafs need Werenski. That’s a given. The big question is whether Toronto can pull this trade off.

Given the situation that Columbus is in now, it doesn’t seem that the Maple Leafs have the ammo to make the trade happen. The Blue Jackets will be looking to restock immediately. After all, the club re-signed Charlie Coyle and traded for Valeri Nichushkin.

As such, Columbus feels they’re a contender and want to improve their team. Unless the return from the Maple Leafs allows GM Don Waddell to make other moves, Toronto might not have the dry powder to make this sort of deal work.

But that doesn’t mean that the organization won’t do whatever it can to bring in Werenski.

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Werenski Could Be Missing Piece for Toronto

All told, Zach Werenski could be the missing piece for the Maple Leafs. The club signed Darren Raddysh and acquired a phenom in Gavin McKenna. The veteran core is solid, and the goaltending situation could be looking better than anticipated.

That context means that a Norris Trophy winner like Werenski could be just what the club needs to push them over the top.

Would Werenski make the Maple Leafs a Stanley Cup contender? Not until the goaltending situation is clear. But if and when that becomes a certainty, the team should be on track to return to the postseason.

The team still has plenty of cap space to work with. So, fitting Werenski’s cap hit shouldn’t be an issue. The only question mark will be the acquisition cost for the team. If they can pull it off, the Maple Leafs could very well be the lucky winners of the Werenski sweepstakes.