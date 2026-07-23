Maple Leafs Won’t Make Playoffs in 2026-27, Former HC Believes

One of the questions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs this upcoming season pertains to their viability as a playoff team. While most of the fanbase remains bullish about the team’s chances of returning to the postseason, some pundits are not quite so optimistic.

A bearish voice in this conversation is former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau. The veteran NHL bench boss doesn’t believe the Leafs have what it takes to become a playoff team in 2026-27.

“I really don’t think they will. I want them to.”

The comments, as uttered on The Leafs Morning Take, seem well-intentioned, but pinpoint an evident weakness in the Leafs’ current roster construction.

“I just don’t think their defense is good enough yet. I think it’s old, and with 84 games, I think it’s going to be a tough sledding on those guys.”

Boudreau does have a point. The only blueliner on the Maple Leafs’ current roster under 30 is Emil Andrae. The rest of the crew is well over 30.

As such, it seems like the Leafs defensive corps could be held together with duct tape. And with 84 games this season, there’s no telling if and when the overall crew could break down.

Berube Wanted a Solid Defensive Team in Toronto

Another interesting point that Boudreau made was former coach Craig Berube’s desire to build a solid defensive team. While he achieved it for the most part, Berube’s vision just didn’t hold up very well due to one crucial reason.

“Berube wanted to have a real good defensive team. Hiller and L.A. had a good defensive team. These guys still have to get the puck to the forwards, if they want to score. So, you have to play a little more upbeat, and I don’t think they can.”

Boudreau does have a point. The Maple Leafs’ defense needs to chip in more. Morgan Rielly, who was once in the conversation as a top 10 defender in the league, has fallen off the radar. Big free agent signing Darren Raddysh isn’t exactly the best breakout defenseman.

Beyond that, only Emil Andrae seems to have the skill set that Boudreau was alluding to.

Ultimately, Berube built a solid defensive team. But it wasn’t good enough to score. And it came back to haunt him.

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Hiller Will Look to Turn Things Around for Maple Leafs

As for Jim Hiller, he showed a more balanced approach in Los Angeles. The difference, however, is that he’ll have a lot more to work with in Toronto than he did in California.

The Maple Leafs have a better defensive corps than the Kings did this past season. But, again, if they can remain healthy, that group could torch the Eastern Conference.

Yes, that’s a major if. But Hiller will have a much deeper blueline crew. He won’t have to whittle his lineup to four defensemen and nine forwards for most games.

If he really wanted to, and he will, Hiller can roll with four lines and three D-pairs on just about every night. That’s a luxury he didn’t have in L.A., and something he’ll have to make use of with the Maple Leafs.