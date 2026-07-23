Maple Leafs Unique Advantage No One Talks About

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t exactly been synonymous with savvy cap management over the years. Yet, the John Chayka administration has been able to turn a seeming weakness into a unique advantage that no one is really talking about.

A cursory look at the team’s cap situation reveals that the entire NHL-level roster is under contract for the next two seasons.

That situation means that the Maple Leafs won’t have any impending UFAs this season. In other words, the club will have the opportunity to go big-game hunting at the NHL trade deadline and next summer without fear of losing anyone.

Moreover, the Leafs don’t have any significant RFAs potentially hitting the market. That eliminates the concern about an offer sheet until at least the summer of 2028 when Emil Andrae’s current deal ends.

That’s why incoming head coach Jim Hiller has two seasons to make a massive run. The bulk of the team’s roster will remain intact for the immediate future, essentially precluding the need for any major moves at this point.

If anything, Chayka will need to tinker around the fringes, rounding out the roster as needed. That prospect depends, nonetheless, on a key factor.

Maple Leafs Current Core Needs to Stay Healthy

Chayka’s plan will work out only if the current Maple Leafs core can remain on the ice. With so many veteran players on the team, there is always the risk of injuries really catching up.

The biggest question mark will be Chris Tanev. The 36-year-old will be coming off an injury-plagued season. As such, it’s not an ironclad prospect that he will be fully healthy for the entire 84-game season.

The same will go for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe. Also, Morgan Rielly, who hasn’t exactly been injury-prone, is getting up in years. If he should succumb to the injury bug, there may be concerns on that front.

Similarly, the Maple Leafs’ forward group will raise concerns regarding potential injury issues. If they can’t stay healthy, it could spell doom for the entire plan.

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Toronto Could Begin Major Roster Turnover in Summer of 2028

The summer of 2028 will be a crucial summer for the entire organization. That summer, the Maple Leafs will have roughly 10 UFAs, including Auston Matthews, and two crucial RFAs, Easton Cowan and Andrae.

At that point, the roster may undergo a massive transformation. The only core players signed beyond that timeline are William Nylander, John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Darren Raddysh, and Rielly. Sergei Bobrovsky will be entering the final year of his deal, while Gavin McKenna will be hitting the last year of his entry-level contract.

If no major headway happens in the next two seasons, Maple Leafs fans could see a major shift from the team’s current philosophy to something else. If the organization is brimming with prospects by then, there could be an opportunity for younger players to come up and make an impact at the NHL level.

Perhaps that’s just jumping the gun a little. But it’s something worth keeping in mind, as Chayka positions the team for the next couple of seasons.