Canada PM Mark Carney Takes Shot at Maple Leafs

Canadian prime minister took a shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs for not having won the NHL Stanley Cup since 1967.

The Maple Leafs are coming up on nearly 60 years of having not captured Lord Stanley’s mug, and Canada’s GM jokingly made sure that they remember it.

Mark Carney Takes Shot at Maple Leafs

Speaking to reporters after announcing $4.7 billion in federal funds for VIA Rail cars to be built in Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s prime minister took a shot at the Maple Leafs while making a joke about how long it has been since the country’s fleet of rail cars has been updated.

“Our rail cars on our long distance and remote routes are more than 70 years old. They were built when the NHL had six teams. Goalies wouldn’t wear masks. The Leafs would win the cup. That’s a long time ago,” Carney said.

Maple Leafs Trying to Snap Stanley Cup Drought

The Maple Leafs currently have the longest drought in the NHL for having last won the Stanley Cup, with the team last capturing it in 1967.

It has been a long six decades of torture for Toronto hockey fans, many of whom have not been able to see their team hoist the cup in their lifetimes.

The hope is that Toronto can turn things around this year, however.

The hockey club has a brand-new general manager in place, with John Chayka taking over for the departed Brad Treliving. They also brought back franchise icon Mats Sundin to be a senior advisor for the team.

As well, the Maple Leafs fired former head coach Craig Berube, bringing back former assistant coach Jim Hiller with the opportunity to be the new bench boss in Toronto.

Additionally, the club made tons of roster moves this offseason, the most notable being signing two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to man their net.

Of course, the Maple Leafs also got lucky in the NHL Draft Lottery and got the opportunity to pick top prospect Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick, with Toronto fans hoping the Yukon native can be the franchise’s savior.