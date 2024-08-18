Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Dealing $65 Million Forward to Blues

Mitch Marner has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, and one trade pitch has the Toronto Maple Leafs dealing the winger to the St. Louis Blues.

The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades and one user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs deal Marner to the Blues.

Maple Leafs get:

Robert Thomas

2027 second-round pick

Blues get:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would finally deal Marner, as well as getting off Ryan Reaves’ contract, while also throwing in RFA Alex Steeves.

The Maple Leafs would get a second-round pick which they could use in a trade, but the big part of the return is All-Star forward Thomas. Thomas is entering the second year of his eight-year $65 million deal, and he could replace Marner on the right wing or be Toronto’s second-line center.

Last season with the Blues, Thomas recorded 26 goals and 60 assists for 86 points in 82 games.

St. Louis, meanwhile, would get Marner who is entering the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal. Marner become a top player for the Blues and a change of scenery might help him really take his game to the next level.

St. Louis, meanwhile, would also re-acquire Reaves who is a fan favorite and can add some grit to the lineup. Steeves, meanwhile, has skated in just 7 NHL games but is just 24 as he could challenge for a roster spot with the Blues.

Thomas Had a Feud With Berube

Toronto hired Craig Berube to be their new head coach, and he had a feud with Thomas before getting fired last season.

Berube called out Thomas for not caring about the team, saying their star players were not doing their job.

“A lot of our best players are not doing the job… I guess they don’t care about the team. I don’t know. I’m not sure why,” Berube said to the media.

After Berube’s comments, Thomas went on ESPN Radio and fired back at his former coach.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating to hear that,” Thomas told Carey & Randy. “I’ve been a part of this team for a long time, and what he said couldn’t be further from the truth. I know everyone in that room cares, and it’s frustrating to hear.”

Thomas was drafted 20th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Blues.

Marner Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

Marner was born and raised in the Greater Toronto Area, so he is getting the chance to play for his hometown team.

Although Marner has been the subject of trade rumors and is entering the final year of his deal, he has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Maple Leafs.

“I’m not going to get in that too much today,” Marner said on August 14. “I’m just going to say that I love being here. I’ve said that from Day 1. I’m very fortunate, lucky to be a Maple Leaf. Today is about these two amazing people beside me.”

Marner has skated in 576 NHL games recording 194 goals and 445 assists for 639 points.