Insider Expects Maple Leafs $65 Million Forward To ‘Be At Training Camp’

Mitch Marner will remain a Toronto Maple Leafs, at least into training camp, according to NHL insider Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet.

Following the Maple Leafs being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Marner had been the subject of trade rumors. Toronto’s front office said everything would be on the table this summer, but so far no trade has happened.

Now, according to Dixon, he expects Marner to remain a Maple Leaf into training camp as he enters his walk year.

“The speculation about Marner’s future has gone from five-alarm fire to candle flicker as the reality of the situation has set in around the squad. Marner has full control of his destiny thanks to a no-move clause and, in all likelihood, will be at training camp ready to start a walk year with the Leafs in September,” Dixon wrote.

Marner is set to enter the final year of the seven-year $65.4 million deal he signed back in 2019. He does have a full no-movement clause, so if he doesn’t want to be traded he can’t be.

Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games last season. He had just 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 7 playoff games.

Insider Claims Marner Likely Walks in Free Agency

With Toronto likely not trading Marner, the skilled forward has a chance to walk in free agency.

NHL insider Chris Johnston recently reported that he felt like it was more likely Marner walked in free agency than him being traded or extended by the Maple Leafs.

“It’s probably slightly more likely he walks than signs an extension but not significantly so. If we were setting the betting lines now the favorite would be (he) walks as a free agent. Then I would say re-sign the next favorite, and then trade three,” Johnston said on the SDPN podcast on July 8… I’m not sure they are going to give him the option to stay either. It’s a two-way street.”

If Marner does walk in free agency, it would be a bit of a surprise as he has said he wants to remain in Toronto. It also would be a poor job of asset management for the Maple Leafs as Marner is one of the top players in the NHL and could fetch them quite a few assets in a trade.

Marner Wants to Remain in Toronto

After Toronto was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, Marner made it clear his goal was to be a Maple Leaf.

Marner said he would like to sign an extension this summer and remain a Maple Leaf for the long haul.

“That’d be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out… It means the world to me,” Marner told the media on May 6.

“We’re looked upon as kind of Gods here, to be honest, and something that you really appreciate. The love that you get here from this fan base and this attention is none like any other. You saw with the (NBA’s Toronto) Raptors a couple of years ago, the love (fans) still have for a lot of those players (who helped them win a championship in 2019) that they had to trade off this year. That’s the love you want,” Marner added.

Marner was drafted fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.