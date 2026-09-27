Matthew Knies Sends Strong Message About Arizona Hockey

The Toronto Maple Leafs went to the desert on a team-bonding trip, and one of those stops included a practice session at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

The current incarnation of the Maple Leafs has several ties to the Phoenix market, so the trip made sense. Auston Matthews grew up in Scottsdale, rookie Gavin McKenna made his college hockey debut in Mullett Arena, and general manager John Chayka formerly ran hockey operations for the old Arizona Coyotes.

While everyone from Matthews to head coach Jim Hiller was excited about the trip, Matthew Knies’ comments could get Arizona hockey fans talking. Knies discussed hockey’s growth in the desert, but he also had a small quip about what it would mean to see an NHL team back in the area.

“Unfortunately, with the Coyotes having to get replaced. But I still think that hockey’s big, and kids are enjoying and picking it up, so it’s really fun to see, and I hope it keeps trending upwards,” Knies said in an interview segment shared by PHNX Hockey.

When asked if he would like to see an NHL team back in the desert, Knies responded, “I would love to, yeah. It’s a good place to visit.”

NHL Hockey In The Desert Was A Major Influence For Matthew Knies

Like Matthews, Knies is from the area and has seen interest in hockey grow in the desert. He grew up a fan of the Coyotes and regularly attended their games.

In an April 2024 piece from Sportsnet’s Luke Fox regarding the Coyotes’ then-looming relocation, Knies said, “It’s pretty unfortunate. The Coyotes did a lot for me growing up, and I loved going to the games. It was a big reason as to why I got into hockey.”

With expansion now a hot topic in the NHL, Phoenix has naturally joined a list of markets hopeful for a franchise that also includes Houston/Austin and Atlanta.

Knies And Matthews Are Far From The Only Products Of Arizona’s Hockey System

While Knies and Matthews are two Maple Leafs players with ties to Arizona hockey, they’re not alone. Josh Doan, who plays for the rival Buffalo Sabres, also grew up in the system and is good friends with Knies. Doan spent his early career with the Coyotes, where his father, Shane Doan, became arguably the most recognizable name associated with the franchise.

Doan is coming off his best season as a pro. In 2025-26, he recorded 52 points and 25 goals across 82 games. His efforts landed him a seven-year contract extension.

Mark Kastelic is another familiar name from the Arizona hockey scene. Kastelic spent time with the Jr. Coyotes and ultimately earned a spot in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins. Through 287 contests, Kastelic has 61 points and 31 goals. He has gained a reputation as one of the NHL’s most physical players, with 764 career hits.

Overall, the Phoenix area has proven to be a competent development ground for several NHL stars. Pro hockey in the marketplace was a big part of it. That could become a selling point for a future return to the desert in the professional hockey landscape.