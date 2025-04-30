Analyst Believes Maple Leafs Should Scratch $15 Million Forward in Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost back-to-back games, and one NHL analyst believes they need to shake up their lineup.

Toronto had a 3-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators, but has lost back-to-back games and now goes on the road for a Game 6. In that Game 6, NHL analyst Justin Bourne of Sportsnet believes Toronto should insert Nick Robertson and David Kampf in the lineup, while Max Domi and Max Pacioretty should be scratched.

“Domi, see ya. I don’t think he is (scratched), but that is my lineup, Domi out, Pacioretty out,” Bourne said on Leafs Talk.

It would be a surprise for the Maple Leafs to scratch Domi, who’s in the first year of a four-year, $15 million deal. Domi scored the OT winner in Game 2, but since then, he has struggled, and Bourne believes he needs to sit.

In Game 5, Domi didn’t record a shot on goal, well outside of that OT goal, he has zero points and is a -1 with 4 penalty minutes. He hasn’t played as well as many expected, and Bourne thinks Craig Berube should try something different with his lineup to get a spark.

Maple Leafs Coach Believes Everyone Needs to be Better

Toronto has lost back-to-back games to Ottawa for a chance to end the series.

As the series goes back to Ottawa, Berube knows Toronto needs everyone, not just their star players, to step up to get the job done.

“It’s on everybody on the team,” Berube said. “I get it. That’s all I hear around here: core, core, core, the Core Four. But, it’s on everybody on the team. We’re a team, it’s on the whole team. It’s not just four guys.”

Berube also believes Toronto has to be better on offense and make good on their chances. And, the hope is that, that will be the case in Game 6.

“There’s things that we can do better offensively that we need to look at and go and do them,” Berube said. “I think they defended well and we did a lot of good things in the game, but there’s more there. That’s my job to try to get them out of it and their job. We’ll discuss it as a team and go over things, and we’ll hopefully be better.”

Game 6 is set for May 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Domi Believes Maple Leafs Are a Special Group

Domi has been a key depth player for Toronto, as he has filled a big role for the team.

During the season, Domi spoke to Heavy.com and called this Maple Leafs group special.

“What he does on a day-to-day basis is absolutely incredible,” Domi said. “We want to just help support him in any way we can, and we’re very lucky to have him. I mean, you look at Willy (Nylander), look at Mitchy (Marner), Johnny (Tavares), Morgan Rielly, there’s there’s so many big guys on this team that are just remarkable. The young kids coming up, we’ve got a great mix. It’s a special group. And, I mean, you said it, Auston is one of the best to do it. So he’s driving the ship in the right direction. It’s great to be one of the guys to help out.”

Domi recorded 8 goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 74 games this season.