Maple Leafs Fan-Favorite Forward Named Surprising Trade Candidate

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but they could also subtract from their roster.

Toronto nearly has a full roster, so some players will likely be part of trades going the other way. The Athletic’s Harman Dayal and Chris Johnston revealed 10 players who could be surprising trade candidates, and Maple Leafs fan-favorite forward Max Domi was named as a candidate.

“Currently in possession of a more favorable offensive opportunity with John Tavares out of the Maple Leafs’ lineup due to injury, Max Domi is desperately in need of a breakthrough,” the article read. “He started the season with a 22-game goal drought and has since amassed another 14-game stretch without scoring. In fact, after signing a $15 million, four-year extension in Toronto last summer, Domi is producing the worst per-game scoring numbers of his 10-year NHL career.

“He has three goals and 17 points in 40 games. That’s particularly distressing because the Leafs have spent a good portion of this season trying to squeeze more goals out of their lineup. Head coach Craig Berube has consistently asked Domi to take more shots. A playmaker by nature, he’s generating just 1.4 shots on goal per game. While Domi plays with an edge, he’s not a penalty killer or defensive specialist. In order to be effective, he needs to parlay a healthy dose of offensive zone starts into actual offense for his team,” the article concluded.

As the article says, Domi has struggled this season and with Toronto right near the salary cap, he may have to be part of a deal to make the salaries work.

Domi has recorded 3 goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 40 games.

Insiders Expect Domi to Remain With Maple Leafs

Although Dayal and Johnston mention Domi as a trade candidate, they ultimately believe he will stay in Toronto.

The big reason why the insiders expect Domi to remain with the Maple Leafs is due to his contract.

“The three years remaining on his contract virtually guarantees Domi will remain in Toronto beyond the trade deadline. He also owns a 13-team no-trade clause,” the article added.

Domi signed a four-year $15 million deal with the Maple Leafs this offseason. But, not even one year into that deal, there is some talk of him potentially getting trade.

Domi was selected 12th overall by the Coyotes in the 2013 NHL draft.

Domi Praises Toronto’s Team

The Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the NHL and Domi says it’s a special group.

Toronto has had plenty of playoff heartbreak, but Domi says this team led by Auston Matthews is special.

“What he does on a day-to-day basis is absolutely incredible,” Domi said to Heavy.com. “We want to just help support him in any way we can, and we’re very lucky to have him. I mean, you look at Willy (Nylander), look at Mitchy (Marner), Johnny (Tavares), Morgan Rielly, there’s there’s so many big guys on this team that are just remarkable. The young kids coming up, we’ve got a great mix. It’s a special group. And, I mean, you said it, Auston is one of the best to do it. So he’s driving the ship in the right direction. It’s great to be one of the guys to help out.”

The Maple Leafs are atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 30-16-2.