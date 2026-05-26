Mitch Marner Appears to Throw Subtle Shade Towards His Former Maple Leafs Team

The Vegas Golden Knights have been on an absolute run of form in this 2026 NHL postseason as they head into tonight’s Game 4 matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche with a chance to move on to the Stanley Cup final. They currently hold a 3-0 series lead and could engineer the sweep today.

Perhaps no player has been more instrumental in Vegas’ strong play than newcomer Mitch Marner. Marner leads the playoffs in production with seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 15 games thus far. He joined the Golden Knights this season following a nine year stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marner’s performance in these playoffs has been nightmare fuel for Maple Leafs fans as this same level of productivity was not seen during his time with the club.

Marner Appears to Take Dig at His Former Team

To make matters worse for the Maple Leafs, Marner appeared to throw subtle shade towards his former Toronto team in his postgame interview following Vegas’ Game 3 win. Talking about his team’s comeback mentality, he stated: “We have an older group that just stays patient and stays calm. We don’t turn on each other. We don’t get mad at each other.”

Marner could just be referencing the nature of his current team with these comments. But, they do appear to be directed at his former club as well. Marner was a member of many Maple Leafs teams that notoriously fell apart when it mattered come playoff time. There are numerous clips of the team bickering at each other and losing composure down the stretch.

The lack of playoff success was not solely a Marner issue in Toronto. The whole squad struggled as the Maple Leafs won just two playoff series and suffered seven first round exits during his time with the team. Marner has already experienced as many series wins in just his first season with the Golden Knights. And he could have more soon as Vegas looks poised to move on to the final in a comfortable position vs Colorado.

Marner’s Playoff Run is a Disaster for Toronto

For all the talk about how Marner was the problem for Toronto in the clutch moments; he has proven he can be a playoff performer. Perhaps, all he needed was a change of scenery. He is not the first Maple Leafs player to find greater postseason success elsewhere. Phil Kessel and Nazem Kadri are a couple notable recent examples of players who won the Stanley Cup after leaving Toronto.

It would be a disaster for Toronto if Marner were to win the Cup in his first season away from the team. There is a good chance he would win the Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP as well, given the fact no player has generated more points in the postseason than he has to this point.

Compare Marner’s reality to the Maple Leafs situation and it’s a different story. They struggled this past season without Marner, missing out on the playoffs. Toronto had not missed the postseason since 2016, the last time Marner did not feature on their roster.

Toronto hopes they will find their Marner replacement in this 2026 draft as they hold the first overall selection. That pick will most likely be Gavin McKenna; time will tell if he can help change the Maple Leafs playoff fortunes.