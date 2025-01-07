Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Predicted to Sign Massive $100 Million Deal

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner will be the top free agent available if he hits the open market on July 1.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal. The star forward will be highly sought after, but he has shared his desire to remain in Toronto, where he was born and raised.

NHL analyst Shane Seney of LeafsNation shared his 5 bold predictions for 2025 and his first one was Marner signing an eight-year deal worth $12.5 million per season, which would equal $100 million total.

“Marner is a pending unrestricted free agent, and while there was a bit of chatter about a potential trade last summer before his coffee date with Berube went viral, Marner has done nothing but cement himself as an NHL superstar throughout this season. Bold prediction – Marner inks an eight-year contract extension to stay in Toronto,” Seney wrote…

“Marner is earning $10.9 million AAV against the cap on his current deal, and look for his new extension to hover around the $11.5-12.5 million AAV mark on his next deal,” Seney added. “William Nylander’s deal pays him $11.5 million AAV, and Auston Matthews makes $13.2 million AAV, so I could certainly see Marner splitting the two down the middle, and finishing out his career in blue and white.”

The potential extension does make sense in terms of money, as $12.5 million does seem fair. But, if Marner continues to play at this level and does so in the playoffs, he could even get past $13 million per season.

Analyst: Maple Leafs Should Wait on Marner Extension

Although Marner is leading the Maple Leafs in points this season, many fans are still hesitant to sign him to an extension.

Marner has struggled at times in the payoffs, and Seney believes Leafs fans will want the team to see how he does in the playoffs before signing him to an extension.

“Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 56 points. And, (he) currently ranks second in the NHL when it comes to helpers,” Seney wrote. “He’s going to shine at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Potentially playing alongside Connor McDavid. And, yes, most of Leafs Nation doesn’t want any contract extension offered before they see what type of performance Marner gives in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three points in seven games isn’t going to silence the critics.”

Marner has skated in 41 games recording 14 goals and 42 assists for 56 points. He was selected fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL draft.

Marner Wants to Remain in Toronto

The star forward is from Toronto and has made it clear he wants to be a Maple Leaf for the foreseeable future.

After the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs last May, Marner made it clear that he wants to remain in Toronto.

“That would be a goal,” Marner said back in May. “I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out… (Being a Maple Leaf) means the world.”

Marner is a three-time NHL All-Star.